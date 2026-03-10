UP Cabinet Approves OTS 2026 Scheme To Recover ₹13,000 Crore Dues | ANI

Lucknow: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval has been granted to implement the One Time Settlement Scheme 2026 for defaulters of properties under development authorities, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council and special area development authorities. The objective of the scheme is to recover long pending dues and provide relief to defaulting allottees.

The Finance Minister informed that there are a total of 18,982 default cases related to properties under development authorities and associated institutions, with around ₹11,848.21 crore pending.

Similarly, in 545 default cases related to map approvals, approximately ₹1,482.10 crore remains outstanding. The OTS scheme has been introduced to facilitate the recovery of these pending amounts.

Under the scheme, it will apply to all types of properties including residential, commercial and other allotted properties. Properties allotted through auction or allocation methods will also be covered.

The scheme will also apply to properties allotted to government institutions, schools, charitable organizations and other institutions. Default cases related to map approvals have also been included.

Under the OTS scheme, only simple interest will be charged from defaulting allottees and the penalty interest will be completely waived. The application period for the scheme will be 3 months.

The disposal of received applications will also be completed within 3 months. Information about the scheme will be provided to all defaulters through email, SMS and letters.

Read Also Yogi Cabinet Mandates Khatauni Verification Before Property Registration To Prevent Fraud

The payment structure has also been determined. If the amount payable after OTS is up to ₹50 lakh, one third of the amount must be deposited within 30 days of the issuance of the demand letter and the remaining two thirds must be deposited in three monthly instalments.

If the payable amount is more than ₹50 lakh, one third must be deposited within 30 days and the remaining two thirds must be deposited in three monthly instalments within 6 months.

The scheme will provide an opportunity to defaulters to clear their pending dues and will help development authorities and housing institutions recover a substantial amount of outstanding funds.