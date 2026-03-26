Yogi Government Schemes Empower Youth, Abdul Mabood Builds Thriving Garment Enterprise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X|@myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Ambitious schemes run by Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh have now become a ray of hope for the youth. Through these government initiatives, young people are not only receiving financial assistance but are also gaining confidence and inspiration to become self-reliant. Abdul Mabood, a resident of village Srinagar in Lakhimpur Kheri, has brought government's vision to life on ground.

With his hard work and support from a government scheme, Abdul Mabood has established a successful ready-made garment business. In 2021, he applied for a loan of ₹10 lakh under 'Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP)' through Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. Financial assistance he received played a crucial role in turning his dreams into reality. With this support, he purchased modern machinery and transformed his small venture into an organized enterprise. His unit now produces around 5,000 to 6,000 lower garments (track pants) every month.

Abdul Mabood’s enterprise is not just a source of income for him but also a means of livelihood for many others in the area. Business has provided employment to 24 people, helping improve the financial condition of their families. After covering costs and expenses, Abdul now earns a net monthly income of over ₹50,000.

In Uttar Pradesh, to avail benefits under the 'Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP)' through Khadi and Village Industries Board, applicants must apply online. Process is fully digital and transparent. The main objective of scheme is to generate employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas by setting up new micro-enterprises. It also aims to support traditional artisans and unemployed youth by providing bank loans along with margin money subsidies. Interested individuals can get complete details and apply online through official KVIC PMEGP e-Portal.