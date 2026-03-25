UP CM Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Unity, Distributes Rehabilitation Aid To Marginalized Families In Bahraich

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Bahraich/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while targeting previous governments for dividing society along caste lines, said that families being rehabilitated today include people from Dalit, backward, Yadav, Maurya, Kushwaha and Tharu tribal communities. He emphasized that his government does not view people through a caste lens but as part of one family. These families deserve security and access to government benefits so they can dream of a better future and become part of development. He added that those who remained limited to their own families while in power never cared for the people of Bharathapur.

Addressing a program in Semarhana Gram Panchayat of Bahraich district on Wednesday, CM transferred over ₹21.55 crore to 118 beneficiaries of Bharathapur village for rehabilitation, at the rate of ₹15 lakh per beneficiary, along with equivalent agricultural land and other assets. Additionally, he distributed housing benefits, toilets and land pattas to 136 families.

On the occasion, CM also remembered Maharishi Balark and Maharaja Suheldev. Criticizing previous governments, he said that those who were neglected for years are now being connected to a rehabilitation program benefiting around 500 people in Bharathapur. He questioned why those who talk about PDA failed to ensure rights for these people earlier. He stressed that dividing society on caste lines has caused significant harm to the country, whereas unity has enabled initiatives like 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM said that when service and compassion become part of governance, the poor easily receive benefits such as housing, toilets, Ayushman cards and other welfare schemes. He highlighted that government has worked for public welfare, infrastructure, employment generation, disaster prevention and electricity supply, unlike previous governments.

He added that earlier governments kept problems unresolved to divide society, whereas the present government focuses on solutions through service and compassion, especially during disasters. The aim is to uplift the last person in society and promote self-reliance among rehabilitated families.

CM Yogi said that inspired by Prime Minister Modi, government works beyond caste, creed and religion for the welfare of 25 crore people. Seeing beneficiaries receive aid during the program, he remarked that it truly reflects a 'government of people'.

He recalled a tragic incident in 2025 when a boat capsized in Saryu River, leading to death of nine people. The area, surrounded by forests and wildlife such as crocodiles, elephants and leopards, lacked basic facilities like roads, electricity, housing and clean water. He expressed concern over how 500 people had been living in such conditions.

Chief Minister said that before 2017, the state faced lawlessness and riots, but now there is an atmosphere of celebration during festivals. He mentioned that festivals like Ram Navami are now celebrated with grandeur. He noted that during Navratri, millions of devotees are visiting temples such as Maa Vindhyavasini, Kali Khoh, Ashtabhuji, Pateshwari, Lalita Devi and Shakumbhari Devi, with large crowds also gathering in Ayodhya for Ram Navami.

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He announced that a well-developed colony named Bharatpur will be built in Semarhana for the rehabilitated families. Each family will receive a 748 sq. ft. land patta along with housing under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. He instructed officials to appoint nodal officers and ensure timely completion so that families can perform housewarming before Sharadiya Navratri. Facilities like ration shops, schools, anganwadi centers, electricity, water supply, parks, roads and LED street lights will also be developed.

He stated that several forest villages have already been converted into revenue villages and assured that remaining ones will also be developed to provide full government benefits. Chief Minister announced that road connecting Bahraich to Barabanki and Lucknow will be upgraded to a four-lane highway, reducing travel time to about 45 minutes to one hour.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Zila Panchayat Chairperson Manju Singh, MLAs Saroj Sonkar, Subhash Tripathi, Sureshwar Singh, Anupama Jaiswal, Ramnivas Verma, Legislative Council Member Padmasen Chaudhary, Dr. Pragya Tripathi, former minister Mukut Bihari Verma, former MP Akshayvar Lal Gond, BJP Regional President Kamlesh Mishra, District President Brajesh Pandey and others.