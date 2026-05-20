Yogi Government Plans Artistic Transformation Of Gorakhpur Roads Under Smart City Drive

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: After widening roads in Smart City Gorakhpur, the Yogi government is now taking steps to enhance their aesthetic appeal. The city’s main roads are set to acquire a fresh and vibrant look. As part of this initiative, thematic sculptures will be installed on road dividers, which will be artistically developed to create a unique visual identity.

The objective of this new project is to leave an unforgettable impression of Gorakhpur in the minds of commuters and tourists alike.

The project for the artistic development of road dividers on major routes will be implemented under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model.

A presentation of the project has already been made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the approval of the proposal by the Municipal Corporation Board, work on the project is now set to begin. The project is expected to start taking shape within a month.

Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava said, "The beautification of Gorakhpur’s road dividers will no longer remain limited to greenery alone. They will now also be given artistic and cultural identity. As part of the thematic cultural design, some dividers will feature replicas of national emblems and musical instruments, while others will showcase sculptures depicting yoga postures. Through this initiative, Gorakhpur city will be connected with Indian culture and traditions alongside modernity."

According to the Mayor, in the coming years, Gorakhpur’s roads will not merely serve as transport corridors but will also emerge as symbols of art, culture, and modern development that attract people.

Under the project, thematic sculptures will be installed at major intersections and roads. These sculptures will reflect music, yoga, spirituality, and Indian lifestyle. This will not only enhance the beauty of the city but will also create a positive image of a developed and well-organized Gorakhpur in the minds of tourists and devotees visiting from outside.

Attractive roadside lighting is already in place, and now artistic structures amid greenery on the dividers will further transform the city’s appearance.

Entry routes and major traffic corridors of the city have been specially identified for beautification so that visitors experience a modern and clean Gorakhpur as soon as they enter the city.

Krishna Mohan, Director of the selected agency Indian Art Advertising Private Limited, said, "All necessary NOCs from various departments have been obtained before the commencement of work, and the project will begin within a month."

He added, "Along with thematic sculptures on the dividers, a large number of flowering plants will also be planted around them to further enhance the beauty of the area. The agency will also undertake maintenance of the project for a total period of 30 years."

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Cooperative Federalism At Central Zonal Council Meet

First phase work plan

* Musical instrument-themed sculptures will be installed on the dividers from Padleganj to Nauka Vihar Road.

* Sculptures based on spirituality and yoga postures will be installed from Asuran Chauraha to Gulhariya.

* The dividers from Yatayat Tiraha to Bargadwa will be decorated with spirituality-themed sculptures.

* The Deoria Bypass Road (Zoo Main Road) dividers will be developed on an animal theme.