UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Cooperative Federalism At Central Zonal Council Meet

ANI

Lucknow: The 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council was held on Tuesday in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The meeting was chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, host Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on his social media platform ‘X’.

The Chief Minister wrote that he participated in the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held today in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, under the chairmanship of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting witnessed meaningful discussions on important issues such as public welfare, good governance, regional development, eradication of malnutrition, reduction in school dropout rates, ensuring 100% conviction in sexual offence cases, and state-level cyber helplines.

Chief Minister further wrote that this platform, which gives new direction to cooperative federalism, coordinated development, and better inter-state coordination, will further strengthen the collective resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Viksit Bharat.'