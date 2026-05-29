Yogi Government Launches Year-Long Skill & Leadership Program For Rural Youth

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is aiming not only to make rural youth technically skilled, but also to prepare them as confident, articulate, and leadership-oriented individuals suited to the needs of the modern corporate world.

In this direction, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has released a detailed year-long calendar of co-curricular activities for all residential training centers operating under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). The objective of this new system is to develop leadership qualities, communication skills, digital literacy, personality development, and employability skills among trainees.

The mission has made it mandatory for all Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) to conduct these activities.

Clear instructions have also been issued that punitive action will be taken against institutions that show negligence or fail to implement the activities seriously.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, said, "Under the released calendar, various national and international days, cultural events, sports competitions, entrepreneurship sessions, digital literacy programs, and career-oriented activities will be organized throughout the year."

The calendar will begin in January with National Youth Day, Republic Day, and career counseling sessions, while February will feature cultural festivals and entrepreneurship workshops. March will include Women’s Day celebrations and annual award ceremonies, whereas April will witness programs based on Earth Day, talent hunts, self-introduction competitions, and Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the calendar issued under the direction of Mission Director Pulkit Khare, May will focus on yoga, sports competitions, poster-making, and debate contests, while June has been dedicated to the theme of 'Health and Wellness.' July will include group discussions, mock interviews, and public speaking competitions. August will feature Independence Day celebrations, rangoli competitions, and Raksha Bandhan-based cultural events, while September will promote Teachers’ Day, Hindi Day, and literary activities.

October will include Gandhi Jayanti, cleanliness drives, voluntary labor campaigns, and cyber security workshops. November will focus on Constitution Day, quizzes, and sports competitions, while December activities such as English Speaking Week, digital literacy, and resume writing sessions will prepare youth for employment opportunities.

One of the most significant aspects of this initiative by the Yogi Government is that the formation of six special clubs will now be mandatory at every residential training center.

These will include Cultural Club, Sports and Fitness Club, Digital and IT Club, Literature and Language Club, Environment and Social Awareness Club, and Entrepreneurship and Career Development Club.

Each club must include a minimum of five trainees, and the participation of at least two female trainees will be compulsory.

Instructions have also been issued to ensure the participation of differently-abled trainees.

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The mission has further clarified that geo-tagged photographs, attendance details, and monthly progress reports of every activity must be sent to the mission headquarters via email every month.

District Program Managers and Block Program Managers have also been directed to remain personally present at training centers during major events.

Mission Director Pulkit Khare said, "This initiative of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Department will not only strengthen rural youth technically, but will also help nurture their confidence, leadership abilities, and social skills."

He added, "In today’s corporate world, technical expertise alone is not sufficient; personality development and communication skills are equally important, and the Yogi Government is preparing youth accordingly."