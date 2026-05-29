Yogi Government Empowers Nomadic Youth Through Massive Entrepreneurship Drive In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously taking effective steps towards making the deprived and backward sections of society self-reliant. In this direction, the Entrepreneurship Development Programme organized on Friday at Bhagidari Bhawan in Lucknow showed a new path of self-employment and economic empowerment to the youth belonging to denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic communities.

During the programme, the youth were informed about various government schemes and motivated towards employment generation and self-reliance.

During the event, Minister of State Asim Arun said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is continuously working to bring people standing at the last rung of society into the mainstream."

He said, "The objective of the Yogi Government is to make youth job creators instead of job seekers. For this, various self-employment and entrepreneurship schemes are being implemented effectively."

Appealing to the youth, he urged them to form small groups, take advantage of government schemes, and start their own businesses. This, he said, would not only strengthen them economically but also enhance their social respect.

He added, "Entrepreneurship is the most effective medium for self-reliance and prosperity."

Detailed information was provided during the programme about schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PM AJAY), Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana, CM Yuva Yojana, ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Stand-Up India, Start-Up India, and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

A special attraction of the programme was the one-to-one counselling session, where youth received personalised guidance according to their interests and needs. Deputy Director Anand Kumar Singh informed that such training programmes would be organised every week so that more and more youth can be connected with entrepreneurship and made self-reliant.