'UP Police To Be Strengthened Through Drone, Cyber Forensic & Simulator-Based Training': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while conducting a high-level review of the police training system on Thursday, said that policing in changing times is no longer limited to maintaining law and order. Modern technology, sensitive behaviour, communication skills, understanding of cyber crimes and forensic efficiency have become basic requirements for effective policing.

He directed that the police training system should be made completely result-oriented, practical, technology-based and in tune with current needs, so that Uttar Pradesh Police can establish itself as the best police force in the country on the standards of efficiency, discipline, sensitivity and public trust.

The Chief Minister said, “Quality, uniformity and transparency should be ensured in the training system. Maximum use of modern technologies should be made in training institutions and regular evaluation of training should be conducted.”

He said, “Police personnel should not be limited only to enforcing laws, but should also be trained in communication skills, humane behaviour and balanced decision-making in stressful situations.”

During the meeting, it was informed that under the Directorate of Police Training, Police Academy Moradabad, 11 training institutions, 6 police training schools, 2 armed police training institutions and 62 temporary and 31 permanent recruit training centres are being operated. Training was started simultaneously at 112 RTCs and final examinations were conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with results declared simultaneously.

Training capacity has been increased from 18 thousand to 60,244. Training courses have been upgraded and periodic standards have been fixed in external subjects to ensure quality. Training material is being made available to trainers and trainees through the UP Police Training Portal and 5,000 expert trainers have been prepared.

It was informed in the meeting that under Mission Karmayogi, Uttar Pradesh Police has achieved remarkable success on the iGOT portal. Till May 27, 2026, 3,90,799 police officers and personnel have been registered on the portal and 59,02,703 courses have been completed. On March 20, 2026, 149 units of Uttar Pradesh Police were created on the iGOT portal, making effective monitoring of training possible at district, battalion and unit levels.

During the meeting, it was informed that during Sadhana Week held from April 2 to April 10, 2026, Uttar Pradesh Police secured first position among all state police forces and central police forces in the country. Uttar Pradesh Police alone completed more than 28 lakh courses, which was higher than the combined performance of all departments of several states.

During this period, 2,61,032 personnel completed more than 2 hours of learning time and 2,16,724 personnel completed more than 4 hours of learning time. A total of 2,45,645 personnel also completed AI courses. The Chief Minister directed that role-based online training programmes should be developed rapidly.

It was informed in the meeting that under the MoU signed with the National Defence University, 34 Deputy Superintendents of Police who completed training in November 2025 were awarded the degree of ‘MA in Police Science and Strategic Management’. Similarly, 47 Sub-Inspectors who completed training at Police Academy Moradabad in May 2026 were awarded ‘PG Diploma in Police and Security Management’.

Giving information about upcoming training programmes, the meeting was informed that basic training has been proposed for a large number of personnel, including 4,253 Sub-Inspectors of Civil Police, 15,131 PAC/Armed Police constables, 2,282 women PAC constables, 10,469 Civil Police constables and 1,341 UPSSF constables.

Along with this, detailed preparations are being made for the proposed training of 4,500 Sub-Inspectors of Civil Police and platoon commanders. The training curriculum has been revised according to present requirements and 11 sensitivity modules have been added. Operational mock drills and capsule courses will be conducted by specialised agencies such as ATS, STF, NDRF, SDRF, RAF, UP-112, Women Powerline, Childline, BDS and Fire Services.

During the meeting, it was informed that advanced technologies are being incorporated into training. Under this, modern facilities such as drone training, cyber forensic labs, forensic labs, driving simulators and firing simulators are being developed. Online training by guest experts will also be made available through smart classrooms.

The Chief Minister said that the behaviour of police personnel forms the real identity of the police force. It was informed in the meeting that 5,816 police personnel against whom complaints of misbehaviour with the public were received have been identified and a special training programme on communication skills and polite behaviour has been started for them.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, provided special training on Behaviour, Operational Soft Skills and Caselets to 37 police personnel from February 3 to 5, 2026. To assess the impact of the training, an impact assessment system has been implemented under which evaluation is being done on 18 major points including respect towards women, communication ability, self-control, stress management, team spirit, leadership ability and sensitive behaviour.

It was informed in the meeting that for the first time, a proposal to provide training to Sub-Inspectors of the Maldives Police Service at Uttar Pradesh Police Academy Moradabad is under consideration at the Government of India level. The proposal, funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs for consideration. The Chief Minister described it as important from the perspective of internal security cooperation between India and neighbouring countries.

The Chief Minister directed that continuous innovation, accountability and modernisation should be ensured in the training system so that Uttar Pradesh Police can face every challenge with greater efficiency, sensitivity and professional capability.