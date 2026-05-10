Yogi Government Launches Massive Skill Development Drive To Make UP India’s Top Skill Hub

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking major steps toward making youth self-reliant and employment-ready. In this direction, under the guidance of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has prepared a comprehensive action plan to transform the state into the country’s leading 'Skill Hub.'

The mission has sent proposals for skill development training to 13 major departments of the state and initiated the process of connecting youth with large-scale employment-oriented and industry-based training programmes over the next three months.

The government’s objective is not limited to providing training alone, but also to economically empower youth by linking them with employment, self-employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Under this ambitious scheme, urban poor families, rural youth, women self-help groups, minority communities, construction workers’ families, beneficiaries of various government schemes, and youth associated with prisons will receive training based on their interests and industry demand.

The Yogi government’s initiative is being viewed as a model of social inclusion and economic empowerment.

Special efforts are being made in mission mode to connect youth from poor and deprived sections with the mainstream economy.

Minister of State Kapil Dev Agarwal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government considers skill development the most effective means of ensuring youth self-reliance.

He stated that rapid efforts are being made through inter-departmental coordination to ensure the reach of skill training to every section of society.

Mission Director Pulkit Khare has issued letters to the concerned departments requesting them to share training targets and action plans. Allocation of training targets is expected in the first week of June.

All departments have also been asked to appoint nodal officers to ensure the swift implementation of training programmes.

Under the scheme, youth lodged in prisons will also be connected with skill training through the Department of Prison Administration and Reform Services. The government aims to support their rehabilitation and self-reliance through training.

Apart from this, youth associated with the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Women Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department, and Rural Development Department will receive training in line with the requirements of modern industries.

Pulkit Khare stated that UPSDM has received recognition from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as an 'Awarding Body,' ensuring the quality of training and certification.

Currently, along with government institutions, reputed private and industrial units are also associated with the mission as training partners. All training programmes will be conducted in accordance with the Government of India’s 'Cost Common Norms' (CCN), ensuring both transparency and quality.

The Mission Director stated that UPSDM aims to provide short-term, employment-oriented, and industry-based training to youth in the 14 to 35 age group. Over the past nine years, the mission has trained 8,09,494 youth, out of whom 3,04,810 have been connected with employment and placement opportunities.

This achievement reflects the Yogi government’s vision of considering youth power as the strongest foundation for the state’s economic progress.

The government’s goal is to make Uttar Pradesh not only the most populous state, but also the leading state in terms of skilled human resources and employment generation.

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has sent training proposals to the Department of Secondary Education, Minority Welfare Department, State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Joint Commissioner Industries Office, State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Department of Prison Administration and Reform Services, Women Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department, Rural Development Department, Tourism Department, and Directorate of Handloom and Textile Industry.

The state government expects that this coordinated campaign will open new avenues of employment and self-employment for lakhs of youth across Uttar Pradesh.