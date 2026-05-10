CM Yogi Adityanath Expands UP Cabinet Ahead Of 2027 Polls; Inducts 6 New Ministers & Promotes 2 To Recalibrate Caste Equations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: In a major political exercise aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party’s caste and regional equations before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expanded his council of ministers by inducting six new faces and promoting two ministers.

Bhupendra Chaudhary & Manoj Pandey Sworn in as Cabinet Ministers

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party rebel MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan where Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar, who were earlier ministers of state, were elevated as Ministers of State with independent charge. Kailash Rajput, Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler and Hansraj Vishwakarma were inducted as ministers of state.

Four New Ministers of State Inducted

The cabinet expansion is being seen as the BJP’s attempt to recalibrate its social coalition after the setbacks it faced in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has focused on accommodating leaders from non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalit communities while also strengthening its hold in western Uttar Pradesh.

Bhupendra Chaudhary’s elevation is being viewed as a significant move to consolidate the influential Jat vote bank in western Uttar Pradesh. Political circles are also discussing the possibility of Chaudhary being assigned the Public Works Department, which has remained with the Chief Minister since Jitin Prasada moved to the Centre.

Manoj Pandey's Induction Sends Message to Opposition Leaders

The induction of Manoj Pandey has added a political dimension to the expansion. Pandey had rebelled against the Samajwadi Party during crucial Assembly voting and his inclusion is being interpreted as the BJP’s effort to send a message to opposition leaders while expanding its influence beyond traditional party lines.

Krishna Paswan & Surendra Diler Strengthen Dalit Outreach

The caste composition of the new ministers reflects the BJP’s electoral calculations for 2027. Among the new entrants are one Brahmin, three OBC leaders and two Dalit representatives. Krishna Paswan is expected to strengthen the party’s outreach among the Pasi community, while Surendra Diler is seen as a Valmiki face. Hansraj Vishwakarma has been inducted as an OBC representative and Kailash Rajput is expected to help consolidate support among Lodh voters.

Symbolism was also visible during the swearing-in ceremony. Krishna Paswan arrived wearing a “Radhe-Radhe” scarf and raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” during the group photograph after the oath ceremony. Surendra Diler took oath dressed in saffron attire.

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Political analysts said the expansion clearly indicates that the BJP has started preparing its caste and alliance strategy for the next Assembly elections.

This is the second cabinet expansion of the Yogi government. The first expansion took place on March 5, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, when SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Samajwadi Party leader Dara Singh Chauhan, RLD quota minister Anil Kumar and BJP leader Sunil Sharma were inducted into the ministry.

With Sunday’s expansion, the total strength of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers has risen to 60, including the Chief Minister. Political observers believe the reshuffle marks the BJP’s formal push towards social and regional consolidation ahead of the 2027 Assembly battle.