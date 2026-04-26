Yogi Government Intensifies School Chalo Campaign To Bring Every Out-of-School Child Into Classrooms | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Taking a major and decisive step on the education front, the Yogi government has implemented the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ in mission mode across Uttar Pradesh.

The government has made its intent clear: 'Not a single child will remain out of chool.'

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma has directed all District Magistrates to ensure enrollment of every child aged 6 to 14 under all circumstances.

From May 1, a special statewide campaign will be launched to identify and enroll children from labour settlements, brick kilns, and underprivileged communities into schools.

The campaign will specifically focus on children who are still outside the mainstream education system. Instructions have also been issued to prioritize enrollment of children with disabilities, ensure 100% admission of eligible children selected through lottery under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in their allotted schools, and increase the enrollment of girls in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The government has prepared a ground-level strategy to identify dropout and out-of-school children and reintegrate them into the education system.

Directions have been given to ensure 100% transition from Class 5 to 6, 8 to 9, and 10 to 11, so that children do not discontinue their studies and continuity in education is maintained.

The campaign will be strengthened through awareness drives, active participation of the local administration, and continuous monitoring.

Officials have been clearly instructed to conduct surveys at the level of every village, ward, and settlement to identify children and connect them to schools.

What was once a matter of concern in the form of dropouts is now being addressed with a proactive, door-to-door effort to bring every child into the education system.