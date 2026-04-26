UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Passing-Out Parade Of Over 60,000 Civil Police Constables In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the passing-out parade ceremony of the 2025 batch of 60,244 Civil Police constables recruited through direct recruitment on Sunday. At the grand event held at the Reserve Police Lines, CM Yogi inspected the parade and took the salute. After his address, the selected women constables expressed their happiness, thanked him, and appreciated the government’s policies.

Deepti Patel from Raebareli said that taking the oath as a woman constable in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a moment of pride for her. She added that the government has provided women with the opportunity to fulfill responsibilities along with ensuring their safety, and she will carry out her duties with full dedication.

Selected constable Suman Yadav said, “This step by the state government enhances the dignity and respect of women.” She urged women to come forward and serve the nation and the state. Preeti Patel from Jaunpur said, “Women are getting equal opportunities under Yogi government and the recruitment process is being conducted with full transparency.”

Shruti Yadav from Ghazipur said, “Getting the opportunity to serve the country and the state is a matter of pride, and Chief Minister’s presence boosted the morale of all selected constables.”

Kajol Singh, selected for the constable post, said she feels proud to be part of the police force. She added that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, women’s confidence has increased and they no longer feel afraid. She emphasized that all women should become self-reliant and contribute to society’s progress. Aarti Yadav said that getting an opportunity to serve in the Uttar Pradesh Police is an honor and she will discharge her duties with sincerity.

Archana Giri from Mirzapur said that taking the oath in the presence of the Chief Minister was a memorable moment in her life and encouraged women to become self-reliant. Priyanka Mishra said, “Chief Minister’s presence filled all the recruits with new energy.”

Constable Anjali Maurya also appeared very enthusiastic after her selection and said that due to CM Yogi’s effective leadership, women in the state are fulfilling responsibilities across various fields.