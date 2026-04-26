 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Women Constables, Boosts Morale At Passing-Out Parade Ceremony
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Women Constables, Boosts Morale At Passing-Out Parade Ceremony

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The DGP also administered the oath to the recruits during the parade.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
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ANI

Lucknow: The morale of the constables was boosted after receiving awards from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the passing-out parade. Woman constable Neha Yadav received three awards, Sonam received two, and Riya Singh Kushwaha received one award.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The DGP also administered the oath to the recruits during the parade.

Parade Commander (First) - Woman Recruit Constable Neha Yadav

Parade Commander (Second) - Woman Recruit Constable Riya Singh Kushwaha

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Parade Commander (Third) - Woman Recruit Constable Kumari Sonam

Indoor Subject Topper (Overall Course) - Kumari Neha Yadav

Outdoor Subject Topper (Overall Course) - Kumari Sonam

Best All-Round Award - Kumari Neha Yadav

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