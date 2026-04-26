UP CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Women Constables, Boosts Morale At Passing-Out Parade Ceremony

Lucknow: The morale of the constables was boosted after receiving awards from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the passing-out parade. Woman constable Neha Yadav received three awards, Sonam received two, and Riya Singh Kushwaha received one award.
Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The DGP also administered the oath to the recruits during the parade.
Parade Commander (First) - Woman Recruit Constable Neha Yadav
Parade Commander (Second) - Woman Recruit Constable Riya Singh Kushwaha
Parade Commander (Third) - Woman Recruit Constable Kumari Sonam
Indoor Subject Topper (Overall Course) - Kumari Neha Yadav
Outdoor Subject Topper (Overall Course) - Kumari Sonam
Best All-Round Award - Kumari Neha Yadav