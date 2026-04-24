UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Inspect Passing-Out Parade Of 986 Women Constables In Lucknow On April 26

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow: Out of the 60,244 constables selected under Constable Civil Police Recruitment-2025, a passing-out parade of 986 women recruit constables trained at the RTC of Police Commissionerate Lucknow will be held on April 26 at the Reserve Police Lines, Mahanagar, Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the parade and take the salute. During their training, these women constables have been trained in areas ranging from modern policing to cybercrime.

The program will begin around 8 a.m. and will be live telecast at police lines, PAC battalions, and training institutions in all districts of the state. This will simultaneously convey a strong message of women’s empowerment and the increasing participation of women in the police force across the state.

From 1947 to 2017, only about 10,000 women were recruited into the UP Police, whereas after 2017, this number has risen to around 44,000-45,000. Now, it has been made mandatory that 20% of police recruitment in the state be reserved for women.

Women constables trained under Constable Civil Police Recruitment-2025 have received not only physical training but also instruction in all essential aspects of modern policing.

The training included social policing, prevention of cybercrime, modern technology, CCTNS, forensic science and medicine, weapon handling, crime control, investigation, police prosecution, security management, disaster management, traffic management and police radio communication systems.

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Special emphasis was also placed on the Indian Constitution, human rights, gender sensitivity, police functioning, discipline, ethics and accountability.

Under practical training, the constables were also made proficient in activities such as guard duty, escorting detainees, lock-up duty, uniform protocols, identifying officers’ ranks by uniform, saluting procedures, yoga, sports and community service. This training is considered a significant step toward preparing women constables as modern, sensitive and capable police personnel.