Yogi Government Expands Skill Education With New ITI Workshop Block In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is rapidly advancing efforts to connect youth with skill-based education and employment opportunities. In this direction, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Aggarwal inaugurated the New Workshop Block-C building at IToT Aliganj (ITI campus), Lucknow, on Thursday. With the launch of 10 new trades in the new building, the institute’s training capacity has significantly expanded.

The government views this as an important initiative to strengthen the resolve of an 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh.'

Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal said, "The Yogi government’s objective is not merely to provide degrees, but to equip youth with skills that make them capable of securing employment and self-employment opportunities."

He added, "Institutions like IToT are emerging as centers for turning the dreams of young people into reality."

Addressing the trainers, he said, "Instilling self-confidence in students is their greatest responsibility, as confidence is what inspires them to move forward in life."

He particularly stressed the importance of preventing dropouts, stating that ensuring the regular attendance and continuous progress of every student should be the primary responsibility of institutions.

The minister said, "Skill training can prove to be a life-changing opportunity for students from economically weaker and middle-class backgrounds."

He also urged trainers to strengthen communication not only with students but also with parents, so that trust in training and education can become even stronger.

Principal Secretary for Vocational Education and Skill Development Dr. Hariom said, "The event that under the leadership of the Yogi government, the department is continuously promoting modern and industry-oriented courses."

He noted that alongside traditional courses, new technologies and industry-based trades are also being introduced in line with changing times, so that youth can be directly connected to employment opportunities.

He further stated that institutions should not be evaluated solely on the basis of training provided, but also on how many trained youths secure jobs or become self-employed after completing their courses.

Director of Technical Education D. K. Singh said, "Before the construction of the new building, the institute operated 10 trades, which have now increased to 20. Along with this, the number of students studying at the institute has risen to around 1,300."

He also informed that CIPS training for ITI instructors is being conducted at the institute, under which 1,338 trainers have already been trained.

Meanwhile, the training process for 1,781 newly selected instructors is also underway, which will further strengthen the quality of skill training across the state.

The new trades introduced in New Workshop Block-C include Dress Making, Draftsman Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Tractor, Office Management, Painting Technology, Secretarial Practice (Hindi), Electrician Power Distribution, and Turner, all of which are modern and employment-oriented trades.

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The government believes that these courses will provide youth with training aligned with industry demands and create new employment opportunities across the state.

During the program, Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal also interacted with students undergoing training and listened to their problems and suggestions.

He also planted a neem sapling on the campus, spreading a message of environmental conservation.

Director of Training Abhishek Singh, Additional Director Manpal Singh, along with departmental officials and staff members, were present on the occasion.