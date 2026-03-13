Yogi Government Expands Saryu Nahar Project To Boost Irrigation Across Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The Irrigation and Water Resources Department of Uttar Pradesh, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of 'Har Khet Ko Jal', is expanding irrigation facilities across the state. As part of this effort, the department is expanding the Saryu Nahar Project, which will provide significant relief to farmers in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department has set a target to develop a total of 1.404 million hectares of irrigated area under this national project.

In this direction, during the financial year 2026-27, the irrigation capacity of the Saryu Nahar Project is being steadily increased through the construction of new outlets (kulabas), filling existing canal gaps, and developing a pressure irrigation system.

This initiative will not only expand the irrigation command area in eastern Uttar Pradesh but will also lead to a significant increase in farmers’ agricultural productivity and income.

Under the Saryu Nahar Project, a target has been set to construct 9,000 outlets (kulabas) across nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, of which around 7,345 outlets have already been completed. The remaining 1,655 outlets will be constructed by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department during the financial year 2026-27.

With this, an additional 66,200 hectares of irrigation potential will be created in the region, benefiting farmers during both the Rabi and Kharif crop seasons.

Similarly, irrigation arrangements in large areas are affected due to 14 gaps in canals. Construction work at these 14 canal gaps is progressing rapidly, and once completed, irrigation facilities will expand to about 27,863 hectares of additional area.

To expand irrigation facilities in areas with limited water availability under the Saryu Nahar Project, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Department is developing a pressure irrigation project in phases with the support of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

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The pressure irrigation project has been running as a pilot project since April 2025 in the command area of the Saryu Nahar Project. Under this initiative, a target has been set to expand irrigation facilities to around 1.31 lakh hectares of additional area through pressure irrigation systems.

Overall, the department aims to cover 0.95 lakh hectares through outlet construction and gap filling, while the remaining target will be achieved through the pressure irrigation project.

Due to the efforts of the Yogi government, the irrigated area under the Saryu Nahar Project is steadily increasing, providing direct benefits to farmers across Purvanchal.