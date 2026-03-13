Yogi Government Promotes Clean Energy With Mandatory Rooftop Solar Policy in Ghaziabad District |

Lucknow: The government is continuously introducing innovations to promote clean energy and sustainable development. In this direction, after Auraiya, the district of Ghaziabad has taken an important and visionary step to encourage residential solar energy, presenting a model for the entire state.

Following the example of the District Magistrate of Auraiya, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad has issued an order making solar rooftop systems and rainwater harvesting mandatory in the process of approving building plans for newly constructed residential houses in the district. The objective of this initiative is not only to save electricity but also to ensure environmental protection and the sustainable use of water resources.

Under this proposal, municipal bodies including municipal councils, municipal corporations, and nagar panchayats can pass resolutions in their respective board meetings to implement the system. After the building plan is approved, installing solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems during construction will be mandatory. This will significantly expand the reach of clean energy in both urban and rural areas.

Yogi government considers Ghaziabad’s initiative a model that can be replicated in other districts as well. The government believes that all districts should take policy decisions at the level of urban and rural local bodies according to local conditions to expand residential solar coverage.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing in the field of domestic rooftop solar energy. At present, a total rooftop solar capacity of 1,440 MW has been installed in the state, generating more than 60 lakh units of electricity. This electricity is produced without burning coal, which has significantly reduced environmental impact.

Through rooftop solar systems, citizens are saving around ₹4 crore worth of electricity every day on average. In addition, the initiative has strengthened the state’s economy. Approximately 60,000 people have received direct employment, while lakhs have gained indirect employment opportunities.

Moreover, the rooftop solar model has helped conserve over 5,000 acres of land, which can now be utilized for other development projects. This initiative is strengthening energy security, environmental protection, and economic empowerment.

Yogi government believes that if this model, first implemented in Auraiya and now adopted by Ghaziabad, is replicated across other districts, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as one of the leading states in clean energy and take a strong step toward a greener future.