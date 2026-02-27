Yogi Government Empowers 1.06 Crore Women Through SHGs In Uttar Pradesh |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the landscape of women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is changing rapidly. Earlier, schemes related to Self Help Groups were limited to a few development blocks, but now the mission has reached every corner of the state.

From the financial year 2013-14 to 2016-17, this scheme was confined to only 104 development blocks. However, under CM Yogi’s leadership, it has now been expanded to 826 development blocks across all 75 districts of the state. This means the scope has increased eightfold.

The Yogi government is connecting women with Self Help Groups through a campaign under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Through this initiative, women are being made economically self reliant. So far, more than 1 crore 6 lakh women have joined Self Help Groups and become financially independent.

After receiving training in high value products such as textiles, handicrafts, food processing, dairy, beauty products and organic farming, women are now emerging as the new identity of the rural economy.

Women in the state are no longer merely seekers of employment, but have become symbols of employment generation. The Yogi government aims to develop an entrepreneur network in every Gram Panchayat, comprising women who not only earn themselves but also provide training to other women.

By providing banking assistance, marketing support and training facilities to women Self Help Groups, a significant increase in rural income has been recorded.

Women’s groups from various districts are now reaching consumers directly through e-commerce platforms. This expansion of women entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh is being considered a major step toward realizing the government’s vision of “Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh.”