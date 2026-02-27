UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Salary Disbursal Before Holi, Warns Against Negligence |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that salaries of all government employees be paid before the festival of Holi. Chief Minister stated that in view of the upcoming festival, negligence at any level will not be tolerated and that all departments must strictly adhere to the prescribed timeline.

Along with this, Chief Minister has instructed that the payments of outsourced, contractual, and sanitation workers, as well as all other categories of employees, must also be ensured before the festival so that no employee faces financial inconvenience during the celebrations.

Additionally, Chief Minister has declared Saturday, February 28, as a working day. Employees will be granted a holiday on March 3. There will be holidays on March 2, 3, and 4 on the occasion of Holi.

Chief Minister has warned that any kind of laxity or negligence in compliance with the orders regarding payments and holidays will not be tolerated. He further made it clear that under no circumstances will any disregard for the welfare of employees during the festival be acceptable.