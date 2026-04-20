 Yogi Government Eases Wheat Procurement Rules, Farmers No Longer Need Registry
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Yogi Government Eases Wheat Procurement Rules, Farmers No Longer Need Registry

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has allowed farmers to sell wheat at government procurement centres without a Farmer Registry, easing earlier restrictions. He directed District Magistrates to implement the move immediately. Officials said over 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat were procured from 42,000 farmers by April 20, with facilities ensured amid heat.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided major relief to farmers in wheat procurement. Considering the inconvenience faced by farmers, CM Yogi took a significant decision and announced that farmers will now be able to sell their wheat at government procurement centers even without a Farmer Registry.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Farmers will be able to sell their wheat as before.” He has directed all District Magistrates to implement this system immediately. CM Yogi Adityanath also stated that farmers coming to procurement centers to sell wheat should not face any inconvenience. In view of the extreme heat, proper arrangements such as drinking water, fans, shade, and other basic facilities must be ensured at all procurement centers.

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According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, as of 11 AM on April 20, more than 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured from over 42,000 farmers. More than 4.77 lakh farmers have registered so far for wheat sale. Over 5,400 procurement centers have been set up across the state.

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