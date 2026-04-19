UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Women's Reservation Law, Calls Stance Anti-Women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused opposition parties of opposing women’s empowerment, saying their stand on the women’s reservation law reflects an anti-women mindset.

Addressing a joint press conference in the state capital, Adityanath and Union Minister Annapurna Devi spoke on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and launched a sharp attack on parties such as the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Annapurna Devi alleged that the Samajwadi Party was pursuing appeasement politics by demanding reservation for Muslim women. She said the Constitution does not allow reservation on religious grounds and accused the opposition of misleading people. She also said the opposition failed to meet the expectations of women during the passage of the legislation, leading to widespread resentment.

कांग्रेस और इंडी गठबंधन के कृत्यों के प्रति उत्तर प्रदेश की नारी शक्ति के मन में जो आक्रोश है,



उस आक्रोश में पूरा NDA एकजुट होकर आधी आबादी के साथ खड़ा है... pic.twitter.com/epZk2sbYzq — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 19, 2026

She added that women would respond through their voting power in the coming elections.

Adityanath said the law was a progressive step aimed at empowering women and alleged that caste-based politics had driven opposition parties to resist it. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the government views women, youth, the poor and farmers as key pillars of society.

The chief minister also accused parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Trinamool Congress and DMK of obstructing reform measures. He said the government had ensured that implementation of the law would not harm the interests of any state and that increasing seats was part of that effort.

Criticising the opposition’s conduct during the special session of Parliament, Adityanath said their stance went against the spirit of the Constitution. He also referred to past issues such as the Shah Bano case and opposition to the law banning triple talaq, alleging that the Congress had a history of failing to safeguard women’s rights.

The remarks come amid a growing political contest over the women’s reservation law, with parties sharpening their positions ahead of upcoming elections.