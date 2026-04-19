19 Killed, Several Injured In Firecracker Factory Blast In Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar

A powerful explosion struck a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kattanarpatti area of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, leaving 19 people dead and several others injured, according to news agency ANI. The incident was verified by the state fire and rescue services.

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Reacting to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. In a post on X, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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The chief minister also directed ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to immediately reach the accident site to supervise rescue efforts and support affected families. He further instructed district officials to ensure prompt relief and assistance to those impacted.

According to Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, around 30 workers were present at the time of incident. Firefighters doused the blaze after an hour, and rescue teams recovered bodies from debris.