Yogi Government Digitises Dairy Network To Empower Over 1.25 Lakh Rural Women

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign to make rural women self-reliant is now entering a new phase driven by technology. Through the ‘Samarthya Milk Producer Company’ operating across the Awadh region and nearby 10 districts, rural women will now be able to manage milk production, collection and payment systems through modern technology and mobile applications.

Through this initiative, the trade of more than 4 lakh litres of milk per day is being integrated into a digital system.

During the tenure of the Yogi government, the transparent dairy network developed for rural women is now emerging as a new strength of the rural economy. More than 1.25 lakh women from Awadh and adjoining districts have already been connected to this network, and they will now handle not only milk production but also technological management responsibilities.

Milk collection centres have been established village-to-village by Samarthya Milk Producer Company, where milk is being procured from farmers at fair prices. These centres are operated by women themselves. This has generated local employment opportunities for rural women, while livestock rearers have also received relief from market uncertainties.

The priority of the Yogi government is not limited to procurement alone, but also to making the payment system completely transparent. Payments are directly transferred to the bank accounts of women farmers three times a month at intervals of ten days each. This has almost eliminated the role of middlemen.

A vast network of rural women has been established across Lucknow, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Nagar and Fatehpur districts.

To make the dairy business fully digital, a mobile application named ‘Samarthya Saathi’ has been launched. Through this app, milk producers will receive real-time information regarding milk sales, payments, quality testing and other essential updates.

Connecting rural women with technology is not merely about convenience, but also a major medium for economic empowerment. With this objective, women at the village level are also being provided digital training and technical awareness.

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From milk quality testing to payment processing, the entire system has become technology-driven, significantly increasing the confidence of milk producers. Rural women are no longer limited only to livestock rearing; they are now independently monitoring data, payments and digital records as well.

This initiative of the Yogi government is not only giving a new identity to women’s participation in the rural economy, but is also strengthening the 'self-reliant village' model. The dairy revolution is now moving from village chaupal to mobile screens.