UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Transformation Of Saharanpur From Riot History To Development Hub |

Saharanpur: Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Politics in Uttar Pradesh is no longer about 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement), but about 'Santushtikaran' (satisfaction and inclusive welfare). Earlier, public funds were spent on graveyard boundary walls, encroachments, and caste-communal appeasement, but today the same money is being used for roads, universities, sports colleges, RCC drains, expressways, and the development of religious and tourism destinations."

He stated, Saharanpur, which was once notorious for riots, fatwas, and migration, has now become a new symbol of development, connectivity, and industrial progress. From the redevelopment of Maa Shakambhari Dham to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Ganga Expressway, proposed airport, sports college, smart city projects, and industrial-logistics hubs, a new stream of development is flowing through Saharanpur.

CM Yogi was addressing a ceremony on Thursday in Saharanpur for the inauguration and foundation laying of 325 development projects worth Rs 2,131 crore.

He said, "The policies of the double-engine government have transformed both the image and destiny of Western Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, it used to take 6 hours to reach Delhi from Saharanpur and 12 to 14 hours to reach Lucknow, but now due to expressways and modern connectivity, Delhi is just two-and-a-half hours away and Lucknow around six hours away."

He stated, "Forces that obstruct development try to divide society through caste-based and appeasement politics, but now people stand firmly with development, security, and nationalism. When good governments are elected, the results are also positive, and Saharanpur has emerged as a living example of this transformation."

Chief Minister added, Saharanpur was the same district where from 2013 to 2016, riots, curfews, migration, and chaos were common. There were no major centres for education, sports, or industry. Farmers were distressed, youth were migrating, and traders lived in fear. Due to fatwas and regressive practices, Deoband had gained notoriety.

Referring to the 2016 anti-Sikh riots and the violence in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, the Chief Minister informed, "The entire western Uttar Pradesh region was burning at that time, but there was no one to listen. After the formation of the double-engine government in 2017, Saharanpur acquired a new identity. The district’s world-renowned woodcraft industry received a new platform, and today Saharanpur has carved out a distinctive identity for itself."

He added, Saharanpur is rapidly emerging as a major hub of development and connectivity. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Baghpat-Shamli-Saharanpur-Dehradun six-lane expressway, giving connectivity a new dimension.

He continues by saying, "A major industrial and logistics hub is being developed in Saharanpur between Delhi and Dehradun, which will generate employment for thousands of youths. The Noida International Airport at Jewar, the country’s first Rapid Rail in Meerut, and the nearly 600-km-long Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj have transformed western Uttar Pradesh."

He added, now Prayagraj can be reached from Saharanpur in seven-and-a-half hours. Maa Shakambhari University is set to be established in Saharanpur, airport work is in its final stage, and a sports college is being built in Behat. Work is progressing rapidly on a modern bus station, RCC drains, and improved road networks.

CM said, "An elevated highway is also being constructed to ensure smooth travel for devotees visiting Maa Shakambhari Dham in all weather conditions. The same Saharanpur that was once infamous for a culture of fatwas is now being recognized for development, progress, and modern infrastructure, contributing to India’s prosperity."

Chief Minister stated, healthy competition for development is taking place among the western Uttar Pradesh districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat. There is no alternative to development, but some elements try to divide society through caste and appeasement politics.

He said, "Those who promote the culture of fatwas and protect goons and mafia remain silent when Sanatan culture is attacked, but now the public understands everything. Through security, development, and good governance, the double-engine government has given the youth of western Uttar Pradesh a new identity and renewed confidence."

CM Yogi said that earlier, fatwas were issued from Deoband on every small and big matter. Even how one should eat food was dictated from there. But leaders like Kunwar Brijesh Singh said that personal freedom should not be obstructed and national security should not be compromised.

Acting on his proposal, the government immediately established an ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) centre there. He added, "ATS commandos are maintaining constant vigilance. Any anti-national element daring to raise its head will certainly be finished. Anyone trying to compromise security or play with the future of the youth will have to face the consequences."

Chief Minister said, they are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Insulting 'Vande Mataram' has now been categorized as a cognizable offence. Anyone insulting India’s national symbols will now face punishment.

He stated, it cannot be allowed that people live in India, eat India’s food, and praises for the enemy. The country cannot accept this, he asserted. He also cautioned people against those who damage national property and indulge in appeasement politics.

Chief Minister also added, "The progress visible today is the result of the momentum of the double-engine government. Behind this progress lies the tireless efforts of public representatives. A total of 325 development projects worth Rs 2,131 crore were inaugurated and launched on Thursday. These include the inauguration of 184 projects worth Rs 500 crore and the foundation laying of 141 projects worth Rs 1,631 crore."

These projects cover all regions including Behat, Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur Dehat, Nakur, Gangoh, and Deoband. From the streets of Saharanpur city to every village, new momentum is being given to connectivity and development.

On this occasion, Saharanpur in-charge minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State for Public Works Department Kunwar Brijesh Singh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini, MLAs Rajeev Gumber, Mukesh Chaudhary, Kirat Singh, Devendra Nim, Vandana Verma, Dinesh Goyal, Mayor Dr Ajay Kumar, District Panchayat Chairperson Mangeram Chaudhary, BJP Regional President Satyendra Sisodia, BJP District President Ajit Singh Rana, Metropolitan President Sheetal Bishnoi, District In-charge D.K. Sharma, District Cooperative Bank Chairman Chaudhary Rajpal Singh, former MP Raghav Lakhanpal, Pradeep Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries were present.