Yogi Government Completes Nearly 20,000 Amrit Sarovars Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone in the fields of water conservation and rural development. Under the Central Government’s ambitious ‘Amrit Sarovar Yojana,’ the construction and restoration of more than 19,000 Amrit Sarovars have been completed in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Department of Rural Development, nearly 30 percent of all Amrit Sarovars in the country have been developed in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, the scheme is also generating employment opportunities at the local level.

Gorakhpur leads the state in the sarovar construction campaign, with 735 sarovars completed in the district. Maharajganj ranks second with 601 sarovars, while Prayagraj holds the third position with 525 sarovars constructed. So far, a total of 19,978 sarovars have been completed across the state.

Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in the country in the construction and restoration of Amrit Sarovars. This initiative is not limited to the conservation of water sources alone, but is also helping strengthen environmental balance in villages, improve groundwater levels, and promote agriculture-based livelihoods.

The construction of Amrit Sarovars is encouraging rainwater harvesting, which is helping farmers with irrigation and improving water availability in rural areas.

At the same time, the campaign is giving a new direction to greenery, cleanliness, and sustainable development in villages. These water conservation efforts are becoming a strong foundation for rural prosperity, environmental protection, and the vision of a self-reliant India.

One of the biggest highlights of the Yogi Government’s initiative is that these water bodies have not been developed merely as water storage structures. Each Amrit Sarovar has been developed over a minimum area of one acre, with a water-holding capacity of nearly 10,000 cubic meters.

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Paved walking paths have been constructed around the ponds for villagers. Benches and lighting arrangements have also been provided. In addition, tree planting has been carried out to help maintain a cleaner environment.

The Yogi Government has linked this scheme not only with environmental conservation but also with strengthening the rural economy. The work of excavation, desilting, and beautification of the Amrit Sarovars has been connected with VB-G RAM G (formerly MGNREGA). As a result, lakhs of rural families across the state are getting employment opportunities within their own villages.