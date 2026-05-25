Yogi Government Pushes Ambitious North-South Corridor Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow : The Yogi government is continuously working towards strengthening the road and connectivity network in the state. In this direction, along with the expansion of expressways, national highways and regional connectivity routes, the Yogi government is now moving ahead with the ambitious “North-South Corridor” plan in the state.

Its objective is to establish better road connectivity from the Nepal border towards South India, which will provide new momentum to the economic, social and industrial development of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a meeting with senior PWD officials. During the meeting, he discussed the “North-South Corridor” plan in detail.

He said, “The development of these corridors would greatly benefit the industrial, agricultural and tourism sectors of the state. Trade activities in districts connected to the Nepal border will increase and farmers will find it easier to transport their produce to bigger markets. At the same time, connectivity to religious and tourist destinations will also become more convenient than before.”

Officials informed the Chief Minister that at present, most national highways and expressways in the state are developed in the east-west direction. Keeping balanced development of Uttar Pradesh in mind, a strategy is now being prepared to develop strong road connectivity in the north-south direction.

Under this, districts connected to the Nepal border will be linked to Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and the Bundelkhand region, further connecting them with other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the “North-South Corridor” scheme, an action plan has been formulated for the widening, strengthening, and new construction of several key routes. Four major North-South Corridors have been identified with a total length of around 1,531 kilometres. Out of this, 1,232.60 kilometres is already connected through expressways or national highways, while plans are being prepared to develop the remaining routes.

The first corridor includes the Kushinagar-Deoria-Noida-Ghazipur-Zamania route with a total length of 220 kilometres. Approval has already been granted for 53.25 kilometres of this stretch and construction work worth around Rs 464 crore is being taken forward.

The second important corridor is proposed from Pipri (India-Nepal Border) to Prayagraj via Bansi and Siddharthnagar. Its total length is 295 kilometres. Several new routes have been proposed under this project, which will improve connectivity between Purvanchal and central Uttar Pradesh.

Under the “North-South Corridor” plan, the third corridor includes the Lakhimpur-Sitapur-Lucknow-Nawabganj-Banda route with a length of 502 kilometres. In addition, the fourth corridor is a 514-kilometre-long project connecting Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Orai and Hamirpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently stressed that better connectivity is the most important foundation for a strong economy in the state. This is why the Yogi government is making large-scale investments in expressways, ring roads, flyovers, airports and new road projects.

Notably, projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ganga Expressway are already transforming the landscape of Uttar Pradesh. Now, through the North-South Corridor, efforts are being made to connect remote districts of the state with the mainstream of developm