Yogi Government Clears Floating Solar Project To Power Gorakhpur Sustainably Forward

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a major decision was taken to develop Gorakhpur as a Solar City. As part of this initiative, a 20 MW capacity floating solar power plant will be established in Chiluatal, promoting green energy generation.

According to the standards of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, cities developed as Solar Cities must achieve at least a 10% reduction in total conventional energy demand within five years. For Gorakhpur, this target has been set at approximately 12.18 crore units of energy to be sourced from renewable means.

The proposed floating solar plant in Chiluatal, located in Sadar tehsil of Gorakhpur, will utilize around 80 acres of water area. This land falls under the ownership of the Tourism Department, Revenue Department, and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited.

For the project, 11.4181 hectares (28.20 acres) of land belonging to the Tourism Department will be provided free of cost to Coal India Limited. The company will establish the 20 MW floating solar plant using its own resources.

The identified land falls under the “Tal” category and is classified as protected under Section 77(1). Installing a floating solar plant will not alter the basic nature of the land, thereby maintaining ecological balance.

The project is expected to generate at least 3.329 crore units of green energy annually, which will be integrated into the electricity grid. This will help meet Gorakhpur’s energy requirements and reduce dependence on conventional sources.

The floating solar project will also create local employment opportunities, encourage investment, and strengthen environmental conservation. Additionally, it will play a significant role in advancing the city toward clean and sustainable energy.

Energy Minister A.K. Sharma said, “Floating solar plants with capacities of 20 MW in Auraiya and 11 MW in Khurja are already operational in the state.” The proposed plant in Gorakhpur will also be established by Coal India Limited using its own resources.

He added that the project will be based on a water surface model, with around 80 acres made available. This initiative will not only boost green energy production but also significantly support the goal of making Gorakhpur a Solar City, while creating new opportunities for clean energy, investment, and employment in the state.

In the cabinet meeting, approval was granted for the development of the Pachwara South Coal Block allocated to Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), with an estimated project cost of ₹2,242.90 crore. The company is a joint venture between Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited and NLC India Limited.

The project will be financed through 70% debt (₹1,570.03 crore) and 30% equity, with Uttar Pradesh’s power generation corporation contributing ₹329.71 crore as per its 49% stake. Coal from this block will primarily be used in the 3×660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Project in Kanpur Nagar. Mining operations in the block commenced on December 19, 2025, with coal extraction targeted to begin from August 2026.

Energy Minister A.K. Sharma said, “The development of this coal block will significantly reduce electricity generation costs at the Ghatampur plant.” Preliminary estimates suggest a reduction of about 80 paise per unit, with a potential overall reduction of up to ₹1 per unit. This will greatly help ensure affordable, accessible, and uninterrupted power supply in the state.