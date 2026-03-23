Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Wheat Procurement Plan, MSP Raised, Targets Increased Significantly

ANI

Lucknow: A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held on Monday at Lok Bhavan. A total of 37 proposals were presented, of which 35 were approved by the cabinet. A key decision regarding wheat procurement was also taken.

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi provided detailed information to the media in this regard.

The Agriculture Minister informed that for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at ₹2585 per quintal. The Central Government has increased the MSP by ₹160 per quintal compared to last year. Wheat procurement will begin on March 30, after Ram Navami, and will continue until June 15.

He further stated that a total of 6,500 procurement centres will be established across the state by eight agencies, including the marketing branch of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. These centres will operate from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Instructions have been issued to ensure all necessary arrangements for farmers at procurement centres, including shade, drinking water, and seating facilities.

The Agriculture Minister said, " Farmers will be given an additional ₹20 per quintal for unloading, sieving, and cleaning. Farmers have produced a good crop this year, and the Agriculture Department has ensured adequate availability of seeds. Efforts will be made to procure sufficient quantities so that farmers do not suffer any losses."

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He added, "While the Food and Civil Supplies Department had initially set a target of 3 million metric tonnes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the target be increased to 5 million metric tonnes. The Chief Minister has also instructed that payments be made to farmers within 48 hours through DBT. To eliminate middlemen, the entire system has been made online."

So far, around two lakh farmers have registered for wheat sales. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, a total of 195,628 farmers had registered as of 2:00 PM on Monday.