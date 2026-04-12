Yogi Government Accelerates KGBV Reforms With Infrastructure Boost, Vacancy Filling, Student Facilities Upgrade

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has ensured extensive and concrete reforms in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). Recent data indicates that while the process of filling vacant posts has gained momentum across the state, significant progress has also been made in expanding infrastructure and improving daily facilities for students. Additionally, the State Project Office has issued clear guidelines to bring transparency and timeliness to the tender process.

The Basic Education Department is now ensuring the supply of food grains, daily-use items, and stationery.

Due to policy strictness, continuous monitoring, and a result-oriented approach of the Yogi government, KGBVs are now evolving not just as residential schools but as safe, well-equipped, and modern educational campuses.

This transformation is a strong step toward providing better opportunities, improved facilities, and a more empowered future for girls in the state.

Across various districts of the state, basic facilities such as academic hostels, additional dormitories, computer labs, and toilet blocks under KGBVs have been expanded rapidly.

According to data, these works have been completed in several districts, providing students with improved residential and academic environments.

The process of addressing vacancies in KGBVs is progressing swiftly. Data shows that districts like Prayagraj (43), Ballia (42), Unnao (39), and Etah (35) had higher vacancies, which have been identified and are being filled on priority, with applicant screening underway.

Meanwhile, districts such as Shravasti, Raebareli, Azamgarh, and Lalitpur currently have zero vacancies, indicating effective monitoring and an accountability-driven system.

To simplify the daily lives of students, facilities such as roti-making machines, solar geysers, gensets, and washing machines have been introduced. In addition, initiatives like folk music instruments, open gyms, and 'One KGBV- One Sport' are being implemented to support the holistic development of students.

Building repair work has also picked up pace. In 2025-26, Balrampur has recorded 80% progress in such works. Other districts are also witnessing continuous progress in repair and strengthening efforts.

Construction-related data shows that infrastructure expansion under KGBVs has progressed rapidly across the state, with most projects now in the final stages of handover.

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According to data, Barabanki has completed 34 works (20 additional dormitories, 13 computer labs, 1 toilet block), Hardoi has completed 33 works (4 hostels, 16 dormitories, 6 computer labs, 7 toilet blocks), and Lakhimpur Kheri has completed 27 works.

Similarly, construction works have been completed in several districts including Bareilly (25), Gonda (22), Deoria (18), and Lucknow (17).

This indicates that a large number of infrastructure projects have been completed on the ground and are now in the process of being handed over. In the first phase, the Yogi government has rapidly developed infrastructure and is now moving toward systematically handing it over to schools for student use, ensuring that girls can soon fully benefit from these facilities.