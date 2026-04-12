UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mourns Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Calls Loss Irreparable To Indian Music |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary Indian singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle. He described it as an irreparable loss to the world of art and music.

In his condolence message posted on social media platform ‘X’, Chief Minister Yogi said that Asha Bhosle’s unparalleled singing elevated Indian music to great heights. He added that her melodious voice will forever echo in the hearts of the people and continue to inspire generations to come.

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CM Yogi prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and admirers, wishing them strength and courage in this difficult time. He said that Asha Bhosle’s contribution will always be remembered as a priceless legacy of Indian music.