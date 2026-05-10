Yogi Government Accelerates Jal Jeevan Mission With ₹28,000 Crore Rural Water Plan |

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Nal Yojana) is not just a government scheme, but has become a symbol of major change in rural lifestyle. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the mission is being implemented on a war footing. In this direction, more than Rs 13,425 crore has already been allocated by the Centre for Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh government will also provide around Rs 15,000 crore to the Rural Water Supply Department in 2026-27 to complete the projects. With this budget of over Rs 28,000 crore, there will be no hurdle in ensuring supply of clean drinking water.

The Yogi government aims to provide clean drinking water through taps to 2.62 crore rural families in the state. This target will now be achieved through Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. In fact, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation have already signed an MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Under this, the deadline of the Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended till December 2028 in the form of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. Along with this, Uttar Pradesh has also been allocated Rs 13,425 crore for the current financial year.

Prabhas Kumar, Special Secretary and Executive Director of SWSM, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department said, “Along with the new structure and budget of the mission, new responsibilities have also been added. Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, special focus will be given to water quality testing in the state. In many areas of the state including Vindhya and Bundelkhand, testing water for chemical elements and making it fit for drinking is the top priority. For this, water quality testing is being carried out.”

Public participation is another major focus of the mission. After completion of all pump houses, water tanks and other construction works related to water supply in the state, these will be handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs).

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For the next 10 years, Jal Nigam, VWSCs, construction agencies and contractors will jointly ensure their smooth operation. Special attention will also be given to conservation of water sources so that no borewell, pump or water source dries up after the infrastructure is built. This will help ensure uninterrupted water supply in all rural areas.

Prabhas Kumar said, “The Central Government will review the progress of all works in 2027 to ensure the target is achieved. All new priorities under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will be implemented across the state.”

According to the department, more than 2.43 crore rural families have already been provided tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission so far. Work is now underway to achieve the target of 2.62 crore connections in 2026-27.