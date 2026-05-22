Yogi Government Accelerates Digital Teacher Training Under NISHTHA Programme 2026–27

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously working towards improving the education system. Rapid efforts are being made to equip teachers with new technology, modern teaching methods and digital skills. The state government has started the first phase of the NISHTHA Training Programme for the 2026-27 session through the DIKSHA portal, under which teachers teaching from pre-primary to Class 12 will be given online training.

This initiative of the Yogi government reflects that education reforms in the state are no longer limited only to infrastructure, but equal priority is also being given to enhancing teachers’ capabilities and digital efficiency. The government is now focusing on strengthening the technology-based teacher training model at the grassroots level so that classroom teaching can become more effective.

Under the NISHTHA programme, enrolment of teachers started from May 21, 2026, while the last date for enrolment has been fixed as August 31, 2026. Training courses will continue till September 15, 2026. Instructions have been issued at the government level to all BSAs, DIET principals, BEOs, SRGs, ARPs and DIET mentors to ensure 100 percent enrolment and training of teachers.

The NISHTHA training programme has been divided into three major categories. The first category is ECCE, under which teachers teaching from pre-primary to Class 2 will be trained in early childhood education and foundational learning techniques. The second category is FLN, under which teachers teaching Classes 3 to 5 will be connected with language and numeracy-based teaching methods. The third category includes advanced courses for teachers teaching Classes 6 to 12. These will include training on subjects such as cyber hygiene, dangers of e-waste, action research and ‘Catch the Rain’.

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The Yogi government is already rapidly advancing smart classes, Mission Prerna, NIPUN Bharat Mission and technology-based monitoring systems. Now, by linking teacher training with the digital platform through the DIKSHA portal, it is being made more effective and transparent. Its objective is to connect teachers with the new education policy, activity-based learning, digital safety and practical education models so that children can receive modern and quality education.

The Yogi government’s strategy is clear that only when teachers become skilled in technology and modern teaching methods, a major improvement will be seen in the learning ability and educational quality of children studying in Parishadiya Vidyalaya. This is why teacher training in the state is now being transformed from merely a formal process into a digital and result-based model, so that the education system can gain new strength at the grassroots level.