Uttar Pradesh Accelerates Investment Push Under Leadership Of Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously strengthening its position as one of the country’s most attractive investment destinations. In this sequence, on Friday, May 22, the Chief Minister will distribute allotment letters to investors during a special programme at his official residence in the state capital, Lucknow.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over industrial allotment letters to 17 investors, which is expected to give fresh momentum to new investments, employment generation, and industrial activities in the state.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta will also be present at the evening programme and will address the investors.

The inauguration of two investment projects by CESC Greens and IB Solar is also proposed during the event.

During the programme, the Chief Minister will interact with investors and apprise them of the industrial opportunities available in the state, along with various government schemes.

Read Also Yogi Government Expands Skill Education With New ITI Workshop Block In Lucknow

A group photograph session with all participants has also been scheduled at the end of the programme.

Notably, due to the Yogi government’s investor-friendly policies, improved law and order, strong infrastructure, and swift administrative decisions, Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming the first choice for major investors. The government is also focused on transforming the state into a trillion-dollar economy while generating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.