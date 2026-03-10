Yogi Cabinet Approves Free Land Transfer For Ayodhya Sports Complex Project

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal for the transfer of land for the construction of a sports complex in Ayodhya district has been approved. The sports complex will be developed under the Chief Minister Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana.

According to the proposal, seven gata numbers (1026, 1027, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1033 (part), and 1035) of Nazul land located at Chak No. 4, Mohalla Vashishtha Kund, Pargana Haveli Awadh, Tehsil Sadar in Ayodhya, with a total area of approximately 2,500 square meters, will be transferred in favor of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

The proposal had been sent to the government by the District Magistrate of Ayodhya following a request from the Municipal Commissioner.

As per the cabinet’s decision, this land will be allotted free of cost to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, subject to certain conditions and restrictions.

The government aims to construct a modern sports complex on this land to promote sports activities and provide improved sports infrastructure for local youth.

It has also been clarified that the land transfer is being made as an exception and will not be treated as a precedent in the future.