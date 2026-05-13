Yogi Asks UP Ministers To Cut Vehicle Fleets, Avoid Foreign Trips For 6 Months

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon members of the state Cabinet to use public transport at least one day a week and conveyed the message of developing a new work culture in governance based on austerity, energy conservation, and exemplary public conduct.

He also urged ministers to reduce their vehicle fleets by up to 50 percent. Along with this, the Chief Minister directed all ministers and senior officials of the state government to avoid foreign travel for the next six months except under unavoidable circumstances.

Addressing the first meeting of the expanded Cabinet held after the Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister issued several important directives aimed at making governance and administration more accountable, disciplined, and resource-sensitive.

He said, "Under the current global circumstances, fuel conservation is not merely an economic necessity but also a national responsibility."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to minimize the consumption of petrol and diesel, the Chief Minister said, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet should itself set an example."

The Chief Minister said that ministers should use facilities such as the metro, buses, e-rickshaws, carpooling, or bicycles on a designated day each week so that a positive message reaches society and inspires the public.

Stressing the maximum use of digital and virtual platforms in governance and administrative work, he directed that inter-district meetings, training programs, and meetings of the standing committees of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council should, as far as possible, be conducted in hybrid mode.

The Chief Minister directed that air conditioners and lifts in the Secretariat and Directorate offices should be used strictly based on necessity. He instructed that AC temperatures be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and emphasized maximizing the use of natural light.

He also stressed promoting public transport, rail travel, and carpooling, along with adopting work-from-home arrangements at least two days a week in institutions employing more than 50 people.

Describing energy conservation and environmental balance as priorities of governance, the Chief Minister directed the wider use of solar energy and the expansion of public awareness campaigns to residential colonies, schools, and colleges. He also emphasized the need for a new policy to promote electric vehicles and encourage clean and energy-efficient transport systems.

The Chief Minister also conveyed the message of austerity and support for the local economy in social events. He said, "Domestic venues should be prioritized for weddings and other ceremonies to curb unnecessary expenditure and promote local employment."

Stressing the need to implement the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' in practice, he said that ministers should use only those items as gifts that are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh.

He added, "Under the 'One District One Product' scheme, the state offers a rich range of high-quality local products that should be given preference."

The Chief Minister directed that PNG connections be prioritized over LPG cylinders and said that the necessary policy changes should be implemented immediately.

He also emphasized the need to connect commercial LPG users with PNG.

Calling for minimal use of imported goods, the Chief Minister stressed the need to promote oilseed production, natural farming, and balanced use of chemical fertilizers. He also called for reducing edible oil consumption and increasing public awareness on the issue.

Alongside this, he appealed for discouraging unnecessary imports of gold and turning rainwater conservation into a mass movement.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chief Minister formally introduced the new ministers inducted into the Cabinet. He said, "Public representatives carry the highest level of accountability within the system of governance and that people evaluate the work of leaders and ministers every day."

He remarked that the conduct of a public representative itself becomes the biggest message for the public.

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Addressing the newly appointed ministers, the Chief Minister said that they have been entrusted with a major responsibility and that comparatively little time remains before the upcoming Assembly elections. Therefore, all ministers will have to deliver outstanding performance within a limited period.

He advised the new ministers to maintain regular dialogue with senior and experienced ministers to learn and develop an effective working style. He also directed Cabinet ministers to take the views of their junior ministers into consideration on departmental policy matters.