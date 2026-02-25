Yogi Adityanath’s Japan Visit Secures ₹11,000 Crore Investment Boost For Uttar Pradesh |

Japan/Lucknow: Significant progress was made in industrial investment on the first day of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Japan. MoUs worth approximately ₹11 thousand crore were signed with various Japanese companies.

The companies with which agreements were concluded include Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

These agreements are related to diverse sectors such as agricultural equipment manufacturing, industrial machinery manufacturing, water and environmental infrastructure solutions, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing and graphics, hospitality and real estate. They are expected to provide new direction to the expansion of manufacturing capacity and industrial cooperation.

Kubota Corporation, established in 1890, is a leading Japanese multinational company headquartered in Osaka. It has a global presence in agricultural and industrial machinery manufacturing. The company manufactures tractors, harvesters, engines and construction equipment, and is also active in water and environmental infrastructure solutions such as pipes, pumps and treatment systems.

Through collaboration with Escorts Kubota Limited, the company is strengthening its manufacturing expansion in India and its presence in the farm mechanization sector.

Minda Corporation, which is part of the Spark Minda Group, is a leading Indian automotive component manufacturer. It provides mechatronics, wiring harnesses, plastic interiors, sensors and EV solutions. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, known as JAE, specializes in advanced connectors and electronic interface solutions for the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a diversified Japanese trading and technology company active in chemicals, advanced materials, mobility solutions and electronics. Collaboration among these companies will promote automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing.

Seiko Advance is a Japan based company known for high performance screen printing inks and coating solutions. Its products are used in automotive decals, industrial graphics, electronics panels, glass printing and consumer appliances. The company is supplying various industrial sectors through its manufacturing unit in India.

In addition, O&O Group has signed an agreement regarding investment in the hospitality and real estate sector. The agreements signed on the first day are being considered a step forward in giving new momentum to industrial cooperation between India and Japan.