UP CM Yogi Adityanath Courts Mitsui & Co. Ltd. For Investment In Renewable Energy, Semiconductors & Data Centres |

Tokyo/Lucknow: With a firm resolve to make Uttar Pradesh the hub of the future economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the first day of his Japan visit, held a meeting in Tokyo with Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer and Chief Operating Officer (Infrastructure Projects Business Unit) of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a leading global trading and investment company of Japan.

During the meeting, Chief Minister extended a formal invitation to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

During his meeting with the top management team of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Chief Minister particularly highlighted investment opportunities in 4 key sectors. The first was renewable energy, which includes projects in solar, bio-energy, green hydrogen, and energy storage. Under ICT (Information and Communication Technology), discussions were held on investments in IT parks, electronics manufacturing, digital services, and the startup ecosystem.

The third sector discussed was semiconductors, focusing on chip manufacturing and the expansion of the electronics value chain. The fourth was data centers, where in-depth discussions were held regarding investment in hyper-scale data centers, cloud infrastructure, and digital connectivity hubs.

Inviting Mitsui’s management for a long-term partnership, Chief Minister stated, "Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to strengthening India-Japan economic cooperation at the grassroots level".

He said that Uttar Pradesh, being the largest consumer market in India, provides a highly conducive environment for investors due to its excellent connectivity, Dedicated Freight Corridor, expressway network, and rapidly developing industrial clusters.

CM Yogi highlighted the state government’s industry-friendly policies, single-window clearance system, and time-bound approval process, assuring that Uttar Pradesh offers investors a safe, transparent, and result-oriented environment.