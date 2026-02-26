 Yogi Adityanath Visits Advanced Hydrogen Energy Plant In Japan, Explores Green Fuel Model
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
ANI

Yamanashi, Japan/Lucknow: Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Japan on Thursday, toured an advanced hydrogen energy plant located in Yamanashi Prefecture. During the visit, he closely observed the power-to-gas system operating there and obtained detailed information about its functioning from experts.

This system converts electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into hydrogen. The hydrogen is then used for fuel, energy storage and clean transportation. This process helps reduce carbon emissions and contributes to environmental protection.

Appreciating the initiative taken in Yamanashi, Chief Minister said, "Green hydrogen can become a crucial foundation of future energy. It represents an effective model for clean energy and green development. The Uttar Pradesh government is also taking concrete steps to promote green hydrogen, solar energy and other clean energy sources".

The Chief Minister’s visit is being regarded as an important step toward strengthening technical cooperation with Japan. It is expected to give new momentum to clean energy and green mobility projects in Uttar Pradesh.

