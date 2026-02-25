Yogi Adityanath Invites Japanese Investors To Uttar Pradesh, Highlights Growth And Stability | ANI

Tokyo/Lucknow: After Singapore, CM Yogi Adityanath reached Tokyo, the capital of Japan, to invite leading global investors to Uttar Pradesh. During the grand UP Investment Road Show organized there, the Chief Minister invited industrialists and investors to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most preferred state for investment in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, large market potential and young workforce".

Chief Minister urged Japanese industrialists to visit Uttar Pradesh, invest in the state and experience its spiritual destinations. He expressed confidence that investment in UP would further strengthen India-Japan industrial cooperation in the future.

Referring to Japan as the 'Land of the Sunrise', CM Yogi said, "He salutes this sacred land. Uttar Pradesh is the holy birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram of the Suryavansh. It is also the sacred karmabhoomi of Bhagwan Buddha. Some of the most significant global sites associated with Bhagwan Buddha, including Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, are located in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ramayana Circuit and Buddhist Circuit are being effectively developed, giving new momentum to spiritual tourism. When we speak of Bhagwan Shree Ram and Bhagwan Buddha, it connects to the great Suryavansh tradition whose first ray rises on the land of Japan. With this sense of cultural affinity, I welcome you all".

Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is the country’s largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities. Over the past 9 years, the state’s economy and per capita income have nearly tripled".

CM also informed, a state that was once referred to as BIMARU has today become the growth engine of India’s economy. He stated that despite having only 11 percent of the country’s agricultural land, Uttar Pradesh produces nearly 21 percent of the nation’s food grains. This creates significant investment opportunities in food processing, packaging and Agri logistics.

Chief Minister said, Uttar Pradesh has abundant freshwater resources, which can be utilized not only in agriculture but also in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen. With 56 percent of the population being young, the state offers adequate and skilled human resources to industries.

He informed, "In recent years infrastructure has developed rapidly in the state. Uttar Pradesh has an extensive expressway network, the country’s largest rail network and is the junction of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. 27 industrial clusters are being developed along the expressways. CM Yogi invited Japanese business leaders to participate in these projects in Uttar Pradesh".

The Chief Minister specifically informed Japanese entrepreneurs about the proposed Japan Industrial City in the YEIDA region. He said that 16 airports are operational in the state, including four international airports, and Noida International Airport will soon commence operations. Near Noida International Airport, a Japan Industrial City is being developed exclusively for Japanese investors. For this purpose, 500 acres of land have been identified. The objective is to enable Japanese industries to invest as a cluster at one location. They will be provided with superior connectivity, logistics and export facilities.

The Chief Minister said, "Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here. 55% of India’s mobile manufacturing and nearly 60% of electronic component production takes place in Uttar Pradesh. There are strong investment opportunities in data centres, semiconductors, logistics, warehousing and renewable energy. Recently, the foundation stone of a semiconductor unit was laid in the Noida region. He informed that the state has a land bank of 75,000 acres. A new industrial city is being developed over 56,000 acres in the Bundelkhand region near Jhansi, which will accelerate regional industrial development".

The Chief Minister added, "During the 2023 Global Investors Summit, the state received investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore. Projects worth approximately ₹15 lakh crore have already been grounded and ₹7 lakh crore investment is in process".

He said that Uttar Pradesh has 96 lakh MSME units, providing employment to more than 3 crore people. New units are exempted from several types of NOCs for 1000 days to facilitate ease of establishment".

The Chief Minister said, more than 34 sectoral policies are in force in the state. Single window systems such as Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi have simplified the investment process. Due to improved law and order and transparent policies, Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in ease of doing business.

He also informed, last year the state received 156 crore tourists, increasing opportunities for investment in hotels, restaurants, heritage and spiritual tourism. There are also investment prospects in electric vehicle mobility, deep tech, fintech, MedTech and the service sector.

The program was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, and a large number of representatives from Japan’s industrial community.