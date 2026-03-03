Yogi Adityanath Says ‘No Fear, No Anarchy’ In UP, Calls It True Spirit Of Ram Rajya |

Gorakhpur: Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes for Holi to all citizens and said, today there is no tension, no fear, no anarchy, and no hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. Everyone feels secure and has faith. There is a sense of mutual respect among all. This feeling and faith are the essence of the concept of Ram Rajya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also says that when such a situation prevails, it will not take long for India to become developed.

On Monday evening, CM Yogi was addressing the gathering at the Bhakt Prahlad Shobha Yatra organized by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee at Pandeyehata. Before inaugurating the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Holika Dahan, Chief Minister said, "Today the entire world is facing unrest, anarchy, and disorder. But we Indians can proudly say that under the successful leadership of PM Modi, the nation is reaching new heights and showcasing the vision of a New India. The New India provides opportunities to every individual and every section, creating an environment of celebration".

CM Yogi also said, "Our nation has a long series of festivals and celebrations. However, before 2014, people were unable to celebrate festivals peacefully. In UP, curfews were imposed even before festivals. Society was gripped by fear and tension. Those governments divided society, and the consequences were borne by traders and citizens". He added, hooliganism and anarchy were at their peak. Neither daughters nor traders were safe.

Chief Minister said that today’s Uttar Pradesh has become a land of celebration, offering both security and convenience. Now there is no curfew, no riots; everything in UP is peaceful. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere. For the last fifteen days, Holi celebrations have been taking place in Mathura-Vrindavan. The spontaneous joy amazes even foreigners.

CM Yogi said, "Those who accused us of being divided should now see where the division is. A massive crowd has gathered for this celebration, and no one knows each other’s caste, yet everyone is rejoicing in Holi together".

Chief Minister added, when we move from disorder to order, from anarchy to discipline, from adharma to dharma, and from falsehood to truth, we become part of the journey from chaos to celebration. This festive spirit is visible today in the Heritage Corridor of Gorakhpur. Earlier, the road to Pandeyehata was a narrow lane, where vehicles could barely pass. Trade was disorganized, and customers could not reach. Anarchy ruled the area.

CM Yogi informed, "Gorakhpur’s Heritage Corridor will be the most beautiful in the state. Shops are being allotted to affected traders near Bandhu Singh Park at Ghantaghar. For those traders who are still left, a complex will be built near the DIET. The site has been identified, and funds have been allocated. The government’s resolve is not to displace anyone but to provide opportunities for progress".

Chief Minister said that the Heritage Corridor was once an important hub for traders and citizens from eastern UP, Bihar, and Nepal. Due to lack of facilities, congestion, and traffic jams, trade had declined. Now, with renewed development, the Heritage Corridor will once again become a major commercial hub.

CM Yogi said, the double engine government is ensuring security and convenience to bring happiness to everyone’s lives. With this spirit, when Gorakhpur develops, the state and the nation will also develop. Development flows from the bottom up. The traders affected by the Heritage Corridor had concerns, but instead of expressing them negatively, they cooperated with the administration. As a result, the magnificent Heritage Corridor has now been completed. The roads here will be three times wider than before. Once the façade lights are installed, it will become the most spectacular corridor in the state.

Referring to the story of Bhakt Prahlad, Hiranyakashyap, and the significance of Holika Dahan, CM Yogi said that at that time, Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Lord Narsimha to slay Hiranyakashyap and establish righteousness. We must remember that anarchy, hooliganism, and mafia rule are like Hiranyakashyap - they do not understand love, because such evil spirits understand only action. To destroy anarchy, hooliganism, and unrighteousness like Hiranyakashyap, Kansa, or Ravan, someone like Narsimha, Krishna, or Ram has to incarnate.

After his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the aarti of Bhakt Prahlad’s image on the decorated chariot prepared for the Shobha Yatra. After offering flowers, he joyfully showered flowers on the gathered crowd, playing Holi with flowers. The enthusiasm of the people present was remarkable. Upon his arrival, folk artists greeted the Chief Minister with various performances. CM Yogi was welcomed on stage with a garland, turban, and memento.

On the occasion of the Shobha Yatra, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said, 'Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has burned away corruption in the state. Under his leadership, a wave of development is flowing. CM Yogi has brought investment worth ₹1.5 lakh crore and proposals worth ₹2.5 lakh crore from his Singapore-Japan visit. This will pave the way for Uttar Pradesh to become a one-trillion-dollar economy'. Ravi Kishan also presented a Holi song.

The program was also addressed by Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh. Present on the occasion were BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, State Women’s Commission Vice President Charu Chaudhary, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas, BJP Metropolitan Convenor Rajesh Gupta, all office bearers of the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee, and a large number of traders and citizens.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings and best wishes for Holi

CM extended his greetings and wishes for the festival of colors, urging that no act should be done during Holika Dahan and Holi that may cause conflict. The atmosphere should be such that everyone feels safe.

He appealed to all not to forcibly apply colors on anyone and to avoid acts that may harm others. Remove feelings of enmity and celebrate with enthusiasm.

He said that Holi is a festival of harmony and a symbol of social unity. Only through social unity can integrity be achieved. CM Yogi called for the burning of ego, evils, and negativity during Holika Dahan.

He also appealed not to play obscene songs, as they lead society toward downfall and diminish the significance of the festival.