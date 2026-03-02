UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speeds Up Wastewater Revolution, UP Now Treats 85% Of Sewage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: The campaign to make Uttar Pradesh a clean state is gaining momentum with time. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state government is rapidly moving towards transforming wastewater into an economic asset. More than 4500 million litres of sewage is being treated every day.

With this, the state has now become capable of treating nearly 85% of its wastewater. The government is taking all possible steps to maintain the sanctity of rivers across the state, including the Ganga and the Yamuna.

It is noteworthy that the second phase of the Namami Gange Mission has provided renewed strength to the state’s sewerage system. So far, 74 sewerage treatment projects have been approved in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 41 have been completed and are operational.

Work on the remaining projects is progressing rapidly. Across the state, 155 Sewage Treatment Plants are functional. The working style of CM Yogi Adityanath has given fresh momentum to efforts aimed at river conservation.

Each project is being closely monitored, ensuring not only the sanctity of the Ganga and the Yamuna but also strengthening urban water management systems.

New model of development through wastewater

The Yogi government is now preparing a policy for the safe reuse of treated water. The plan will be implemented in three phases.

1. Municipal use including irrigation of parks, road cleaning and use in public gardens.

2. Industrial and agricultural use including industrial processes and irrigation of fields.

3. Domestic non potable use including recycling for construction and other purposes.

CM Yogi realizing the dream of clean rivers

In areas where Sewage Treatment Plants are operational and adequate capacity exists, the government aims to ensure 50% reuse of wastewater by 2030 and 100 percent reuse by 2035.

This initiative by CM Yogi Adityanath is proving decisive not only in the direction of environmental protection but also in achieving self reliance and realizing the dream of clean rivers.