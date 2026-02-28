UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action After YouTuber Stabbed In Ghaziabad |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the life threatening attack on YouTuber Salim Vastik in Ghaziabad and has directed officials to take strict action. The Chief Minister clearly stated, "There is no place in the state for those who spread terror or attempt to disrupt law and order".

He instructed the police administration to ensure the early arrest of the accused and to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

On Friday morning, Salim Vastik, a resident of Alvi Nagar in the Loni area, was attacked at his office located in Ali Garden Colony. According to information received, 2 unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle entered Salim’s office and stabbed him multiple times in the neck and abdomen. Seriously injured, Salim was immediately admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where he underwent surgery. According to family members, his condition remains critical.

In this case, an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Salim’s son, Usman, against 5 individuals on the basis of suspicion. The accused named in the FIR include AIMIM leader Ajgar, Ashraf, Shahrukh, Sonu and Bhati Builder. 10 special teams have been constituted to ensure the arrest of the accused.

Separate responsibilities have been assigned to these teams so that the absconding individuals can be apprehended at the earliest. On the previous night, police conducted intensive raids at 4 locations, including 2 in Delhi and 2 in Ghaziabad. During the raids, certain important clues were obtained, on the basis of which further action has been intensified.

Police officials stated that possible motives behind the attack, including personal enmity, ideological differences and other factors, are being thoroughly investigated.CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined and technical evidence is being collected. The administration has deployed additional police force in the area to enhance vigilance.

Following the Chief Minister’s strict stance, police action has been expedited. The state government has reiterated that the rule of law is paramount and that any form of violence or anti social activity will not be tolerated.