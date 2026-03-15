Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Over Derogatory Remarks In UP Police Exam Papers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Taking a strict stance on the issue related to the question paper of UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions.

CM directed all recruitment board chairpersons to ensure that no disrespectful or derogatory remarks are made about the dignity and beliefs of any individual, caste, sect or religious community. Such remarks will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also instructed that all paper setters should be clearly directed in this regard and that habitual offenders must be immediately blacklisted. CM further said that this provision should also be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with paper setters.

CM Yogi also took information about the damage to crops caused by rainfall in Western UP on Sunday morning. He directed all District Magistrates and officials to stay in the field, interact with farmers and assess the losses to their crops.

Chief Minister also instructed that Relief Commissioner should maintain direct coordination with field officials and ensure that the assessment of crop damage is completed promptly so that compensation can be distributed to farmers on time.