Yogi Adityanath Orders Aerial Survey As Rains Damage Crops Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Acting on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi conducted an aerial survey on Thursday of the districts most affected by the disaster, including Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, and Lucknow.

The government has taken swift action to assess the extensive crop damage caused by unseasonal rains, strong winds, and cyclonic conditions in the state this week.

The Deputy CM and Agriculture Minister assured farmers that the government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The Yogi government is committed to providing all possible assistance, including financial aid, to affected farmers.

Farmers were informed that, as per the Chief Minister’s directives, strict instructions have been issued to district administrations to conduct detailed surveys to accurately assess crop losses and ensure immediate relief to farmers.

Following the aerial survey, review meetings were held in Azamgarh and Fatehpur to assess the ground situation.

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District Magistrates, Chief Development Officers, Deputy Directors of Agriculture, and other concerned officials attended these meetings.

During the discussions, the progress of crop surveys was reviewed in detail.

Officials were directed to complete the survey work of affected crops at the earliest and submit a comprehensive report to the government so that relief funds can be disbursed to affected farmers without delay.