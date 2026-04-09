Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe Into Smart Meter Overbilling Complaints Across Uttar Pradesh |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of complaints received from various regions regarding smart electricity meters and has directed a thorough investigation into the matter. During a review meeting of the Energy Department on Thursday, he stated, "The common consumer is naturally honest and, if provided with a correct bill on time, does not hesitate to make payment."

The Chief Minister directed the formation of an expert committee to ascertain the real situation of overbilling issues. He also stated, "If the consumer is not at fault, their electricity connection should not be disconnected."

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that ensuring uninterrupted, quality, and transparent power supply in the state is the government’s top priority. To ensure that the benefits of reforms in the energy sector reach the last consumer, work should be carried out based on reliable supply, technical efficiency, and accountability.

He directed acceleration of smart metering, reduction in line losses, digitization of consumer services, and improvement in revenue collection.

The Chief Minister stressed making the billing and payment system more transparent and reliable, directing that a robust system be ensured to provide consumers with timely and accurate bills. He emphasized aligning the smart metering system with consumer trust and ensuring prompt and impartial resolution of complaints.

He directed the Energy Minister and the Managing Director of the Power Corporation to personally visit the field, inspect arrangements, and ensure swift and effective resolution of consumer issues. He also instructed that toll-free helpline numbers remain fully active and that complaints received are resolved properly and within a stipulated time so that consumers do not face inconvenience.

It was informed in the meeting that the number of electricity consumers in the state has increased from 1.65 crore in 2017 to more than 3.71 crore in 2026, reflecting an increase of about 126%. During the same period, electricity load has increased by about 80% and energy sales by 63%. Currently, total energy sales stand at 1.27 lakh million units and connected load exceeds 84,000 megawatts. Domestic consumers account for 87% of total connections, while commercial and industrial categories contribute the most to revenue.

Expressing satisfaction over the improved performance of DISCOMs, the Chief Minister directed further improvement in national ratings and strengthening of distribution infrastructure.

The Chief Minister directed that the process of transformer replacement be expedited so that consumers do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

He also stated, where new electricity poles are being installed, strict adherence must be ensured to technical standards such as pole depth, cable quality, and other specifications.

He further directed that the process of underground cabling be carried out in a more organized and accelerated manner.

Strengthening preventive maintenance, the Chief Minister said, "Regular maintenance is essential for fault-free supply.

It was informed in the meeting that due to pre and post-monsoon campaigns, there has been a reduction of about 80% in power transformer damage and about 48% in damage to large distribution transformers in 2025-26."

In the review of smart metering and revenue reforms, it was informed that more than 84 lakh smart meters have been installed and feeder metering has achieved about 95% progress.

Regarding rural areas, the Chief Minister directed that electrification be ensured even in hamlets with a minimum of 05 houses. He also instructed that works related to double group supply and agricultural feeder separation be completed within the stipulated time to address overloading issues. Under consumer services, directions were given to further strengthen grievance redressal systems through the 1912 call center, online portal, social media, and WhatsApp, and to implement the single window model on a wider scale.

Emphasizing balanced expansion of production capacity, the Chief Minister directed that all thermal units be operated at full capacity and that necessary preparations be ensured in view of summer demand.

He stated, all issues related to production should be resolved within a set timeframe. It was informed in the meeting that the state currently has 12,247 megawatts of thermal capacity and 526.4 megawatts of hydropower capacity, and a cumulative profit of ₹3,143 crore has been earned between 2021-22 and 2025-26. The 660 megawatt unit of Ghatampur will begin operations in April.

The Chief Minister directed that new projects of 5,600 megawatts, including Meja, Obra-D, and Anpara-E, be approved quickly and implemented within a stipulated timeframe. He also instructed to expedite 500 megawatt solar and 50 megawatt floating solar projects and to complete the ongoing survey for nuclear power at the earliest.

In the renewable energy sector, the Chief Minister directed for the effective and timely implementation of all schemes. Under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’, more than 4.60 lakh rooftop installations (1560 megawatts) have been completed.

He directed that the benefits of the scheme be extended to more consumers. Emphasis was placed on completing utility-scale solar and floating solar projects quickly. Under the ‘PM Kusum Yojana’, directions were given to complete the solarization of pumps within the stipulated timeframe.

He also stressed accelerating progress in bio energy, green hydrogen, and the EV sector, and ensuring timely development of charging stations.

Highlighting the need for sensitivity in electricity vigilance actions, the Chief Minister stated that no action should be taken that causes inconvenience to common people.