Yogi Adityanath Meets Singapore Leaders, Seeks Strategic Partnership For UP's $1 Trillion Economy Goal

Singapore/Lucknow: On the second day of his official visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, as well as Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

The discussions, held in the presence of a high level delegation, focused on leveraging Singapore’s expertise in urban planning, internal security frameworks and digital governance to achieve the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy.

During his interaction with Gan Kim Yong, the Chief Minister emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s pro business environment. He highlighted the state’s vast land bank and the connectivity that will soon be provided by Noida International Airport, Jewar.

The meeting also included discussions on the possibilities of companies from Singapore establishing industrial townships in the Delhi NCR region, with special focus on semiconductor manufacturing and green hydrogen modules.

In his dialogue with K. Shanmugam, the Chief Minister discussed the modernization of law and order systems in Uttar Pradesh, with particular emphasis on Singapore’s technology integrated policing model and disaster management protocols.

While addressing members of Singapore’s business community present during these meetings, Chief Minister Yogi invited independent financial funds and private investors to invest in the state’s logistics and data centre sectors.

He stated that the simplification of regulatory processes and the single window clearance system have significantly reduced the timelines for completion of major projects in Uttar Pradesh