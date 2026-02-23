Ayodhya Tourism Boost: Modern 34-Room Guest House Rising At Ram Katha Park Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya, February 23: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the holy city of Ayodhya is undergoing rapid transformation. Now, every devotee visiting the city will be welcomed in accordance with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. To ensure this, construction of a modern tourist accommodation facility (guest house) is progressing rapidly at Ram Katha Park.

This project has been initiated to provide improved lodging facilities in view of the increasing number of tourists visiting Ayodhya.

G+3 building with 34 rooms

Ram Katha Park, already a significant site that vividly depicts stories from the Ramayana, is set to become even more attractive with the addition of a new G+3-storey building. The tourist accommodation will offer a total of 34 rooms, providing comfortable stay options for devotees and visitors.

The estimated total cost of the building is ₹2,421.08 lakh. The construction work is being supervised by UP Projects Corporation Limited, Construction Unit-11, Ayodhya, while implementation is being carried out under the PPE system by Larsen & Toubro. With a reputed company like Larsen & Toubro executing the project, quality and timely completion are assured.

Rising tourist footfall after Ram Temple consecration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the development of Ayodhya a top priority.

Following the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, there has been a significant rise in the number of tourists visiting the city.

In this context, expansion of accommodation facilities had become essential. This new guest house at Ram Katha Park will serve not only general tourists but also provide an affordable and convenient option for middle-class devotees.

Part of broader development push

Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, several other projects are also underway, including beautification of ghats, road widening, tent city development and theme parks.

Together with these initiatives, the new tourist accommodation facility will further enhance Ayodhya’s image as a major spiritual and tourism destination.

Modern amenities and design features

The new tourist guest house is being equipped with comprehensive modern amenities. It will include 34 rooms, a kitchen, restaurant, lift facility, air-conditioned rooms, reception lobby, modern bathrooms, Wi-Fi, security arrangements and other essential services. The rooms are being designed to allow visitors to fully enjoy the greenery of Ram Katha Park and the Ramayana-themed environment.

The park already features sculptures, murals and other attractions depicting various episodes from the Ramayana. The new guest house will make these attractions even more accessible to visitors.

Project nearing completion

According to Manoj Kumar Sharma, Project Manager of UP Projects Corporation Limited, Ayodhya, construction work is being expedited to ensure early completion so that tourists can soon benefit from the facility. Ram Katha Park is already a popular destination where visitors listen to and experience stories from the Ramayana. With the addition of the new guest house, the park’s significance will further increase, as tourists will be able to stay there conveniently and visit the Ram Temple, Saryu Ghats and other nearby attractions with ease.