Yogi Adityanath Launches Massive Uttar Pradesh Outreach Campaign Marking 12 Years Of NDA Rule

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow: On the occasion of the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a comprehensive public outreach campaign dedicated to development, service, good governance, and public welfare achievements will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh from June 5 to June 21. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the campaign during a meeting with ministers and senior officials on Friday and directed that it be transformed into a large-scale public participation movement to take the achievements, schemes, and transformational journey of development of both the Central and State Governments to every citizen.

The Chief Minister stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has attained new heights in development, good governance, welfare for the poor, social justice, and global prestige over the past 12 years. Through coordinated efforts by the Central and State Governments, positive changes have been brought into the lives of every section of society. Through this campaign, these achievements, public welfare schemes, and the resolve of a developed India should be effectively communicated to the people."

He instructed, the extensive transformations, achievements, and best practices in the fields of healthcare, education, youth empowerment, farmers’ welfare, women’s safety and dignity, welfare for the poor, employment generation, investment, infrastructure development, law and order, digital services, and good governance brought about by the Central and State Governments should be conveyed to every citizen. Success stories of beneficiaries of various schemes and the positive changes brought into their lives should also be prominently highlighted.

Chief Minister stated, "All ministers should spend sufficient time in their respective assigned regions and ensure active participation in every programme under the campaign. Extensive dialogue should be established with various sections of society, intellectuals, youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs, and trade organizations."

It was also decided during the meeting that from June 5 to June 21, a nearly 10-kilometre ‘Pragati Path Yatra’ will be organized in every Assembly constituency. During the yatra, public representatives will stay overnight in villages, hold chaupal meetings, and interact with village heads and local citizens. The Rural Development Department will coordinate the programme, and Members of Parliament and MLAs will actively participate in it.

The Chief Minister directed all public representatives and office-bearers to establish one-to-one dialogue with intellectuals, academicians, doctors, entrepreneurs, trade organizations, and various sections of society. He said that extensive public communication should be established regarding the government’s achievements, schemes, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

He said, "On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, large-scale plantation programmes should be organized across the state under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Seminars related to environmental conservation, water conservation, cleanliness, and health awareness should be organized in every development block and urban local body. Wide participation of public representatives, village heads, self-help groups, youth, students, social organizations, entrepreneurs, and the general public should be ensured so that the campaign takes the shape of a mass movement. A special public awareness campaign should also be conducted to make the state free from single-use plastic. Through all programmes, broad public participation should be ensured to increase awareness about environmental conservation and a plastic-free lifestyle."

It was informed during the meeting that from June 8 to June 14, public outreach campaigns, interaction programmes, and foot marches will be organized. Media interaction programmes will be held on June 11 and 12, after which ministers will interact with media representatives at the district level. On June 13 and 14, Members of Parliament and MLAs will share information about the achievements and development works of the double-engine government through media interactions in their respective regions.

The Chief Minister directed, "Public welfare fairs should be organized in all development blocks and urban local bodies across the state between June 14 and June 16. Exhibitions based on the achievements of the Central and State Governments should be set up at these fairs, and special campaigns should be conducted to connect eligible yet deprived beneficiaries with various schemes. Along with this, health fairs, animal health fairs, and other public welfare activities should also be organized."

He said that district-level Viksit Bharat Sankalp Conferences should be organized on June 16 and 17. Beneficiaries of various schemes should share their experiences at these events, and maximum participation of intellectuals, youth, women, and social organizations should be ensured.

The Chief Minister directed, "On-the-spot painting competitions should be organized at various places to increase the participation of youth and students. To promote natural farming, special seminars should be organized connecting farmers, agricultural experts, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with the campaign."

He added, special emphasis should also be placed on interacting with women associated with self-help groups and connecting them with government schemes and the development journey. Special exhibitions showcasing the 12-year development journey of the Central Government and the resolve of a Viksit Bharat will be organized on June 18 and 19. Achievements should be effectively displayed through attractive mediums.

The Chief Minister said that on June 21, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga programmes will be organized in all 825 development blocks and more than 700 urban local bodies across the state.

The Chief Minister stated, "This campaign should not remain limited only to the publicity of achievements, but should become an effective medium for establishing direct communication with the people, reaching beneficiaries, understanding their expectations, and transforming the resolve of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Uttar Pradesh into a strong mass movement."