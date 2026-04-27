Yogi Adityanath Launches Fierce Attack On TMC, Says Bengal’s Cultural Glory Has Been Ruined By Years Of Misgovernance | ANI

Hooghly: Addressing a public rally in the Dhanekhali Assembly constituency of West Bengal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the current condition of Bengal. He said that Bengal, once recognized for its art, literature, and industrial prosperity, has now been pushed toward deterioration.

First the Congress, then the Left governments, and for the past 15 years the TMC have made Bengal impoverished. When we chant “Jai Shri Ram” or “Har Har Mahadev,” Mamata Didi gets scared. She begins to see her power shaking.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this sacred land of Bengal gave birth to Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who proclaimed “Hare Ram-Hare Krishna” through Hari Kirtan. On this very land, Swami Vivekananda gave the message to Hindus across the world: “Say with pride that we are Hindus.”

Today, when the TMC government is trying to change Bengal’s demography through a conspiracy, this proclamation of Swami Vivekananda inspires us anew. This is the land that gave birth to a great leader like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who infused new energy into the youth of India. Netaji had said, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.”

That same Bengal, once called the cultural capital of India because of its art and literature and a growth engine of the Indian economy due to its industries, is now a place where Mamata Didi gets upset over slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev.” She starts to feel her power slipping.

CM Yogi said that he had recently visited Tarakeswar and offered prayers to Lord Taraknath. If there were a double-engine BJP government here, a grand corridor like Kashi Vishwanath would have been built at the Taraknath temple, devotees would have received better facilities, and every trader would have had the opportunity to run their business in an organized manner.

In Bengal, speaking about India’s Sanatan traditions is restricted. The state’s demography is being altered. Slogans like “Jai Shri Ram,” Durga Puja, and idol immersion processions are restricted. Meanwhile, Mamata Didi allows namaz on roads and organizes iftar feasts. Before any major Hindu festival, disturbances begin, curfews are imposed, and killings occur openly.

Incidents like love jihad and land jihad are continuously happening, yet the TMC remains silent. Today, Bengal has risen in protest against this silence and injustice. The people have taken to the streets to free themselves from TMC’s misgovernance.

The Chief Minister said, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced a similar situation. Today, hooliganism has ended, curfews have ended, and riots have stopped. Daughters and traders are safe. Love jihad and land jihad have been completely curbed. Cows will not be slaughtered, and Hindus will not be divided. This is now visibly evident in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone kills a cow, they will have to face the consequences. If any mafia threatens a trader or illegally seizes the property of a poor person or a businessman, the UP “bulldozer” will crush them.”

He added, “Today, the name of Lord Ram echoes across Uttar Pradesh. There is a chant of ‘Hare Ram-Hare Ram, Ram-Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna-Hare Krishna, Krishna-Krishna Hare Hare.’ The chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev’ also resonate.”

Chief Minister Yogi said that the Bengal which gave India its national anthem, the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy - what has become of it today? TMC goons occupy places everywhere. However, after the trends from the first phase of voting on April 23, a new enthusiasm has emerged. TMC goons are now looking for hiding places. When the results come on May 4, they will be seen somewhere on the streets fixing punctures.

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He added, “A double-engine BJP government means good governance. It guarantees the benefits of government schemes, development, safety of daughters, security of traders, employment for Bengal’s youth, and self-reliance for mothers and sisters. It will pave the way for the development of grand corridors at heritage sites like Mahakali Sthan and Baba Taraknath Dham. In a double-engine government, there will be no restriction on saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ but iftar feasts on roads will certainly be stopped.”

Chief Minister Yogi said, “TMC is also anti-SC/ST. For the first time, a daughter of India, a woman born into a tribal community, holds the country’s highest constitutional office. Yet, when she visits Bengal, Mamata Didi does not follow protocol and does not accord her proper respect.”

He said, “Now you have an opportunity. Do not be afraid - you must not be intimidated. The time has come to respond to TMC’s goons. Those who have killed BJP workers, harassed traders, looted industries, and created an identity crisis for the youth will now learn what the response to loot, bribery, and hooliganism is. There is no need to fear. With full enthusiasm, unite and come forward - everyone who stands for ‘Amar Sonar Bangla.’”