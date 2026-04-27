UP CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Massive Crowd In Kalyani Roadshow As BJP Ramps Up Bengal Campaign

ANI

Nadia: On Monday, the streets of Kalyani Assembly constituency in West Bengal resonated with chants of “Vande Mataram,” “Bharat Mata,” “Jai Shri Ram,” “Hindu Samrat,” and “Bulldozer Baba.” As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set out on a campaign chariot for a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Anupam Biswas, a sea of people flooded the streets.

Thousands of young and elderly supporters were seen capturing glimpses of their popular leader on mobile phones, while women standing on rooftops greeted him with folded hands and raised slogans of “Yogi-Yogi.” Known as “Bulldozer Baba” in Bengal, CM Yogi also showered flowers on the crowd gathered along the roads. BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya was also present with him.

Ahead of CM Yogi’s chariot, artists dressed as Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman walked along. People offered reverence to them, reflecting the spiritual atmosphere. Saffron flags and BJP flags were seen fluttering throughout the route of the roadshow.

The massive turnout in Kalyani signaled confidence that under the leadership of faith, saffron, and BJP, “Biswas” (BJP candidate Anupam Biswas) would win.

Troubled by 15 years of alleged misrule under the Trinamool Congress, citizens of Bengal were seen expressing hope for good governance, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in support of the BJP candidate in the presence of Yogi Adityanath.

Amid continuous slogans of “Vande Mataram,” “Bharat Mata,” “Hindu Samrat,” and “Bulldozer Baba,” voters urged CM Yogi to use the bulldozer as a force against rioters. CM Yogi assured them that after May 4, mafia rule in Bengal would come to an end.

CM Yogi interacted with voters and thanked the crowd that gathered for the roadshow. He said their enthusiasm indicates that Bengal will be freed from terror, mafia rule, and cut-money practices. Trends from the first phase of voting on April 23 suggest that a “double-engine” BJP government will be formed in Bengal.

Chief Minister Yogi said that Mamata Banerjee used to mislead people, but now “the game is over, development will begin.” To put Bengal back on the path of development, a double-engine government under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance will be formed after May 4.

He added, “In Uttar Pradesh, the double-engine government ended mafia and corruption, and whatever remained was dealt with by the bulldozer. After the BJP comes to power, mafia rule in Bengal will also end.”

He concluded by saying, “Amar Sonar Bangla will now become TMC-free Bengal.”